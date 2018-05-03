 Skip to main content

Caster Semenya’s backers prepare for battle at Court of Arbitration for Sport

MONACO
The Associated Press

In this file photo taken on April 13, 2018 South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the 800m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Track and field authorities in South Africa say they are prepared to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge new rules that could sideline women with high natural testosterone levels from middle-distance races.

Athletics South Africa calls the rules “skewed” and says that if the IAAF upholds them “we will proceed to CAS for further assistance on the matter.”

Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya of South Africa is the highest-profile athlete expected to be impacted by the rules that divide expert opinion.

The IAAF argues that women with unusually high testosterone levels have a competitive advantage over other women. It intends, from Nov. 1, to limit entry for all international events from 400 metres through the mile to women with testosterone levels below a specified level.

