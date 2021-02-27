 Skip to main content
Cendrine Browne tops Canadian contingent at cross-country ski world championship

Oberstdorf, Bavaria, Germany
The Canadian Press
Canada’s cross-country ski team battled warm conditions and stiff competition at the World Nordic Ski Championships in Germany on Saturday.

Cendrine Browne was the top Canadian in the women’s skiathalon race, finishing 23rd with a time of 41:51.4.

The 27-year-old native of Saint-Jerome, Que., said in a release that the course was one of the hardest she’s ever done, with no flat sections, only hills.

Chelsea, Que., was well represented in the race, with Katherine Stewart-Jones coming 28th and Laura Leclair 48th.

Norway’s Therese Johaug took gold with a time of 38:35.5. Frida Karlsson of Sweden finished second, just two-tenths of a second ahead of her countrywoman Ebba Andersson.

On the men’s side, Antoine Cyr of Gatineau, Que., finished 27th in his first senior world championships.

“I learned so much today,” the 22-year-old said in a release.

“Just watching the Norwegians and following their lines was huge. I skied behind some of the best guys and imitated them today. Racing in Europe, the stars have to align with good skis to have a good day. Today was that day for me.”

Remi Drolet from Rossland, B.C., skied to a career-best 39th place, and Levis, Que., native Philippe Boucher finished 51st.

Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., did not finish the race.

Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov topped the men’s field with a time of 1:11:33.9. Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took silver after finishing six-tenths of a second ahead of his teammate Hans Christer Holund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.

