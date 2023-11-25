Open this photo in gallery: Samuel PiettePhoto illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photo JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images

It’s been an eventful 12 months for CF Montreal’s vice-captain, Samuel Piette. After leading the team through its best regular season during its 13-year Major League Soccer existence, the midfield linchpin was called into the Canadian men’s squad, which played in its first World Cup in 36 years. Now the challenge is to do it again, by being a part of the Canadian World Cup squad in three years, when Canada will be a tournament co-host, alongside the United States and Mexico.

Having played soccer in France, Germany, Spain and now Canada, where would you most like to live?

My first answer would probably be here in Montreal, because I’m from here and I have my whole family here and my friends and all that stuff. But I really loved my time in Spain, especially in La Coruna. I was there for two years and I went back there once, in 2019. So we’re planning, me and my girlfriend and my son, to go back there next year. We’re probably going to get married there, potentially. So either here in Montreal or potentially have a place in La Coruna. Really love the place, really love the food, really love the people. Just like the vibe there.

What is your greatest achievement?

Well, I think for sure, being a dad, becoming a father and being there for my family because this is something that people take for granted, but it’s such a new role and new responsibilities and there’s no manual that comes with it. But if obviously you go and ask me on the football side, it’s to make it to the World Cup, to be on the 26-man roster. It’s something that, to be honest, I’ve never dreamed of before. For me it wasn’t really possible to have Canada in a World Cup. So that’s definitely my most proud moment as a football player.

WEEKENDS WITH

Are you a reader?

No, unfortunately not. I tried to. I read some books before but, you know, and this is something I’m not really proud of because I would like to read a lot more. But I go with the always-easy option of, you get on a plane and then you just open Netflix or whatever streaming platform there is, or just sleep on the plane. But yeah, I would like to definitely read more and I should, I know.

What shows are your go-to’s at the moment?

Right now I’m watching Billions, it’s a show on Crave. I really like that one. The Morning Show on Apple TV, really like that one too.

Who are your favourite characters or personalities from history?

I don’t have any. I try to be my own person. There’s other people that are very inspiring. I really liked Kobe Bryant’s mentality that he had towards the game, and it was not an exaggerated one, because I’m definitely not like this and not working out 16 hours a day and as soon as I’m done training, I think about the next one. It’s a never-ending mentality. I have my moments where I disconnect and I think it’s important, but I think this one, this is the definition of high level, that it’s all about between the ears. The mentality that he had was just something crazy. I think Kobe Bryant, LeBron James has it too. And Michael Jordan had it too. So yeah, I would say these three for sure. It’s just out of this world.

Who are your heroes in real life?

Obviously both of my parents, they sacrificed so much and now, you know, me being a dad, I see how much work this is. And not in a bad way. I remember myself when I was really young and I needed my parents to drive me to training. So they would pick me up from school and then drive me back home, prepare my dinner and then drive me back to the next training. It seemed effortless for me, as being the person who just trains, and you’re young and naive. But now with age and maturity you see how much of an effort this is and how much they sacrificed. Me leaving at 14 years old, and going overseas to enjoy my football and my life, and leaving my two parents back home … I don’t have any brothers or sisters, so … I just thought about myself and how hard this was for me and I was making all the sacrifices. But leaving your son and having full confidence in him that he’s going to be safe and you’re going to do everything possible to stay safe – hats off to them.

What is your greatest regret?

I have two actually. On a personal note, during COVID time when I had my son we were relocated to New Jersey, and we would spend two weeks, two weeks and a half, three weeks over there before coming back for two, three, four days. Spent time at home in quarantine but at least you were with your family. My son was very young, but every time I would come back it was like, ‘Okay, I’m coming back home, away from my job, so this is my time to relax.’ But I didn’t really think about how much of an effort my girlfriend was putting in and she was left alone. The second regret on more of a football note – and this was not really in my hands – not playing at the World Cup. Like I said, it’s my greatest achievement of making that team and going there and living that experience. But ever since I came back … people ask me how was the World Cup, how was it to play against the top guys in the world. And I always have to say, ‘Well, I didn’t play. I was there but I didn’t play, so I don’t really know.’ I don’t know if regret is the correct word. But it’s something that is going to stay with me the rest of my life that yes, I was at the World Cup, but I didn’t get to step on the pitch. And that’s a tough one for sure.

Does that motivate you to try to do it in three years?

Yeah, for sure. In three years’ time we’re having another one at home. I’ll be around 31, so that’s motivation for me to once again make the team and then we’ll see if I play or not. But first of all just make the team, but to be able in my life to say that I’ve been in a World Cup or potentially two World Cups and being able also to say that I played in the World Cup, that’s one of my goals.