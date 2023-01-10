Another day, another NFL workout for Canadian Nathan Rourke.

The star CFL quarterback had a workout Tuesday with the New York Giants. It came a day after the 24-year-old Victoria native had a session with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since the end of the CFL season, the B.C. Lions quarterback has also worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. And a source said Rourke will have another workout Wednesday with an undisclosed team. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the NFL team in question hasn’t divulged workout details.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Rourke still has a year left on his deal with the Lions. However, on Monday, he became eligible to sign a futures deal with a club south of the border as per the league’s NFL window.

Rourke completed 255-of-324 passes (league-high 78.7 per cent) for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions despite having his regular season reduced to 10 starts owing to Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. Rourke led B.C. to an 8-1 record before the injury and still led the CFL in 300-yard passing performances (six) en route to being named the league’s top Canadian.

He also had 304 rushing yards and seven TDs as B.C. (12-6) finished second in the West Division standings.