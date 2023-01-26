B.C. Lions Bo Lokombo moves in on then Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., as he slides for yardage in Montreal on Sept. 18, 2021.The Canadian Press

Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo is remaining with the B.C. Lions.

Lokombo signed a two-year extension with B.C. on Thursday. He was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Lokombo is entering his eighth CFL season and seventh with B.C. Last year he had 52 tackles (42 defence, 10 special teams), two sacks and one pass knockdown in 13 regular-season games.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lokombo was the CFL’s top Canadian in 2021.

“This franchise means so much to me and it’s exciting for me and my family to stay in orange and black,” Lokombo said in a statement. “Our linebacker room and entire defence have raised their game to a higher level and we all look forward to making even more plays in 2023.”

Roughriders re-sign American defensive back Clark to one-year contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed American defensive back Jeremy Clark to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Clark was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Clark had 30 tackles (one for a loss), two special-teams tackles and a forced fumble in a career-high 17 regular-season starts last year.

He appeared in five games with the club in 2021.

American defensive back Brad Muhammad signs with Calgary Stampeders

CALGARY — American defensive back Brad Muhammad re-signed with the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

Muhammad, 27, was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Muhammad started 16 regular-season games last year, his first with Calgary. He had 50 tackles (one for a loss), five special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Muhammad signed with the Stampeders after playing five games with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021.

Edmonton Elks sign American linebacker Nyles Morgan to two-year contract extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year contract extension Thursday.

Morgan had 41 tackles in just six games last season. He also registered a special-teams tackle and forced fumble.

He recorded a team-high 66 tackles with the Elks in 2021 and was a unanimous selection as Edmonton’s nominee for the CFL’s top rookie honour.