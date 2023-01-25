Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira catches a pass in front of Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette on Aug. 4, 2022. The Alouettes have re-signed American linebacker Beverette.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed American linebacker Tyrice Beverette.

The 27-year-old made 55 defensive tackles and 21 special teams tackles with Montreal last season.

He also had one interception, which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown in a 25-18 road win over Edmonton on Oct. 1. It’s the fourth longest interception return in team history.

He also forced a fumble, knocked down four passes, and recovered three fumbles in 2022. Before joining Montreal, the Lakewood, N.J. native played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021.

Beverette has 72 defensive tackles, 48 special teams tackles, one interception and one sack over 40 career CFL games.

“Tyrice gave us a spark in his first year with the Alouettes on and off the field” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “With one more year of experience on our team, we expect even greater things from him in 2023.”

Stampeders sign lineman Vaughters

CALGARY – The Stampeders are bringing lineman James Vaughters back to Calgary.

Vaughters played 33 regular-season games and two post-season contests for Calgary in 2017 and 2018 before going to the NFL.

He recorded 50 defensive tackles, including three tackles for loss, 11 sacks, eight special-teams tackles and three knock-downs and won a Grey Cup in 2018 in his first stint with the Stampeders.

During his time in the NFL, Vaughters played a total of 27 games for the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons and had 33 tackles including two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

“I’m excited to be back in Calgary with the Stamps,” Vaughters said in a statement. “I won a Grey Cup here but, more importantly, learned how to be a professional. I appreciate the club for recognizing what I can add to the team and I look forward to getting acquainted with my teammates as we pursue the 2023 Grey Cup.”

Longest-serving Lion back with B.C.

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed defensive back T.J. Lee to a two-year extension.

Lee, the longest-serving Lion on the current roster, is entering his ninth season with the club.

Lee’s 467 total tackles (430, 67 special teams) is eight shy of Barrin Simpson for fifth on the Lions’ all-time list.

He has 22 career interceptions, three back of Eric Carter and Ken Hinton for 10th in franchise history.

The Seattle native had 57 total tackles (53 defence, four special teams), three interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 2022.

“It’s an honour to be staying with the only franchise I’ve ever known and one that believed in me from Day 1,” Lee said in a release.

Bombers bring back Gauthier

WINNIPEG – The Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier to a one-year extension.

The native of Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., has played 81 games over six seasons with Winnipeg since being selected in the fourth round out of Laval at the 2016 CFL draft.

He has not missed a game in the last three seasons while helping the Bombers win Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021.

Gauthier had 28 tackles last season and registered the first two sacks of his career.