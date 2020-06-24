 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
CFL running back James Wilder Jr. retiring, source says

Dan Ralph
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Running back James Wilder Jr., then with the Toronto Argonauts, celebrates a touchdown on Sept. 7, 2019. A CFL source says the running back has decided to retire, in part due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

James Wilder Jr., has given up waiting for the CFL.

A CFL source said Wednesday that the Montreal Alouettes running back has decided to retire. The source added Wilder made the decision, in part, due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest an abbreviated ‘20 season would begin is September. But Ambrosie has also been adamant a cancelled campaign also remains possible.

The source was granted anonymity because neither Wilder nor the Alouettes have confirmed the retirement. Earlier on Wednesday, though, Wilder took to social media to say there was an announcement coming regarding his future.

“Can’t wait on the @cfl anymore, Gotta take care of the family!!” Wilder tweeted.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Wilder signed a one-year deal with Montreal in January after being released by the Toronto Argonauts. The Alouettes were looking to Wilder to help fill the void created by the departure of William Stanback — who ran for 1,048 yards last season — to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The personable and outgoing Wilder began his CFL career with Toronto in 2017 initially as a special-teams player. But he was named the league’s top rookie after rushing for 872 yards (7.2-yard average) and five TDs while adding 51 receptions for 533 yards.

He became a late-season starter as Toronto (9-9) capped the regular campaign by winning five of its last six regular-season games to finish atop the East Division. After dispatching the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 in the conference final, the Argos upset the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 to capture the Grey Cup in their first season under head coach Marc Trestman.

Trestman was fired following the ‘18 season when Toronto (4-14) finished last in the East Division. But the Argos didn’t fare any better last year under Corey Chamblin, missing the CFL playoffs for a second straight season with an identical 4-14 mark.

Chamblin was also fired and replaced by Ryan Dinwiddie.

Wilder’s production also fell following Toronto’s Grey Cup campaign. He ran for 691 yards on 147 carries (4.7-yard average) with three TDs in 2018, then rushed for 464 yards on 92 attempts (5.0-yard average) and a TD last season.

Overall, Wilder appeared in 44 games with Toronto, rushing for 2,027 yards on 361 carries 5.6-yard average) with nine TDs. He added 154 catches for 1,487 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilder played his college career at Florida State, helping the Seminoles capture the 2014 NCAA title. The 28-year-old native of Tampa, Fla., was bypassed in the 2014 NFL draft but spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills before heading to the CFL.

In April 2019, Wilder had a tryout with World Wrestling Entertainment. Prior to the session, Wilder admitted he spent as much time — maybe more — watching pro wrestling on television than his father, James Wilder Sr., carrying the football as a running back with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins (1981-90).

Wilder was also very active participating in peaceful protests in Houston, where he was training, following the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

