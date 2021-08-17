 Skip to main content
Champion filly Munnyfor Ro will race Sunday in $1-million Queen’s Plate at Woodbine

Dan Ralph
The Canadian Press
Munnyfor Ro is a go for the $1-million Queen’s Plate.

Trainer Kevin Attard confirmed Monday the 2021 Woodbine Oaks champion will race in the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. Last week, Attard said Munnyfor Ro was being pointed toward the Plate but said he needed time to ensure all was well with the filly following her solid victory in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on Aug. 1.

“She’s doing really well and has come out of the Oaks in good shape,” Attard said Monday. “She had a nice, little breeze Thursday and we’re very excited and eager to see her hopefully double-up now with the Canadian Oaks-Queen’s Plate double, maybe.”

Munnyfor Ro showed she’s a definite Plate contender after winning the 1 1/8-mile Oaks on Woodbine’s Tapeta course in 1:50.31. Earlier in the day, Avoman captured the $150,000 Plate Trial in 1:52.84 over the same distance and surface.

Munnyfor Ro’s connections will pay a $25,000 supplemental fee to have her run in the Plate and chase the $600,000 winner’s prize.

Four Oaks starters have gone to beat the boys and win the 1 1/4-mile Plate, the longest continuously run thoroughbred stakes race in North America. Inglorious did so in 2011, followed by Lexie Lou (2014), Holy Helena (2017) and Wonder Gadot (2018).

Inglorious, Lexie Lou and Holy Helena completed the Oaks-Plate double while Wonder Gadot captured the Plate after finishing second in the Oaks to Dixie Moon.

Attard isn’t the least bit worried about the Plate distance.

“Her 1 1/8-mile race looked like she had more left in the tank,” Attard said. “She got to the front and held her position and it didn’t look to me like she was tiring.

“It didn’t look like she was all-out at that point, either. I definitely think the mile-and-a-quarter will definitely be within her forte.”

Jockey Justin Stein, who rode Munnyfor Ro to her Oaks victory, will be aboard her for the Plate. Stein captured the 2012 Plate aboard Strait of Dover.

“It’s a big, wide-open race, I think it’s anyone’s race,” Attard said. “I think it’s which horse steps up Sunday to run the best race of their life that day.”

And for the first time since 2019, fans will be allowed to attend the Plate. Approximately 5,000 spectators are expected to be at Woodbine for the race.

