Chase Stanley scores three tries to lead Toronto Wolfpack to 42-14 win over main rival Toulouse

Blackpool, England
The Canadian Press
Chase Stanley of the Toronto Wolfpack scores a try against Toulouse Olympique during Betfred Championship rugby league action in Blackpool, England, on Saturday.

The Toronto Wolfpack defeated Toulouse 42-14 on Saturday in a meeting of the top two teams in the Betfred Championship.

It was the eighth straight win for the Wolfpack (13-1-0), who moved six points ahead of Toulouse (10-4-0) atop the second-tier rugby league standings.

Chase Stanley scored three tries for Toronto, with Gareth O’Brien, Josh McCrone, Darcy Lussick and Chase Stanley adding singles.

The Wolfpack led 22-2 at the half.

Joe Bretherton scored Toulouse’s first try early in the second half and Rhys Curran added a try in the final minute.

Toulouse handed Toronto its only loss of the season, a 46-16 decision on April 9.

