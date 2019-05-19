Chase Stanley scores three tries to lead Toronto Wolfpack to 42-14 win over main rival Toulouse

The Toronto Wolfpack defeated Toulouse 42-14 on Saturday in a meeting of the top two teams in the Betfred Championship.
It was the eighth straight win for the Wolfpack (13-1-0), who moved six points ahead of Toulouse (10-4-0) atop the second-tier rugby league standings.
Chase Stanley scored three tries for Toronto, with Gareth O’Brien, Josh McCrone, Darcy Lussick and Chase Stanley adding singles.
The Wolfpack led 22-2 at the half.
Joe Bretherton scored Toulouse’s first try early in the second half and Rhys Curran added a try in the final minute.
Toulouse handed Toronto its only loss of the season, a 46-16 decision on April 9.