Hockey Checkers eliminate Marlies from AHL playoffs in double-overtime win

Charlotte
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Marlies will not be repeating as Calder Cup champions.

Morgan Geekie scored 1:52 into double overtime as the Charlotte Checkers edged Toronto 4-3 on Sunday in Game 6 of the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final.

Charlotte won the best-of-seven series 4-2 and will face either the San Diego Gulls or Chicago Wolves in the AHL final.

Patrick Brown scored twice in regulation time for the Checkers, while Clark Bishop added a short-handed goal.

Dmytro Timashov, Andreas Borgman and Calle Rosen all scored in the second period for the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves for the win and Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 32 shots for Toronto.

The Marlies beat the Texas Stars in seven games to win last season’s Calder Cup.

