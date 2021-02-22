 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Chelsea Carey finding Hearts success with yet another new team

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Wild Card 1 skip Chelsea Carey directs her team against Team New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A Chelsea Carey seven-degrees-of-separation chart might come close to connecting the skip to every curler at the Canadian women’s curling championship.

The two-time national champion has played with a plethora of teammates in recent years. Seven former teammates – six curlers and a coach – are with other teams in Calgary’s curling bubble.

When Tracy Fleury opted not to skip the Wild Card One team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Carey took over a lineup previously skipped by defending national champion Kerri Einarson from 2014 to 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Carey was initially recruited as Fleury’s alternate until asked in January to call the shots for Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish in Calgary.

Carey moved to Alberta in 2015 to form a new team after finishing third with Manitoba in the 2014 Tournament of Hearts.

Not only did Carey win a national title for Alberta with different teams in 2016 and 2019, those teams were newly formed rinks both times.

Fleury’s team is the fourth different roster Carey’s skipped since moving to Alberta.

Curlers switching teams is common, but Carey is a high-calibre skip who has experienced more teammate turnover than six-time Hearts champion Jennifer Jones and two-time winner Rachel Homan.

“It’s worked out pretty good for me,” Carey said. “I’m not super-unhappy about it.”

Carey points out she had the same team for four years, and the same front end for eight, when she curled out of Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

“You move to a province and you don’t know the people and you try it out and maybe it doesn’t work, so then you have to start again,” Carey said.

“It’s a bit experimental. I played with some players who were close to the end of their careers. If someone retires, that’s not necessarily in my control. That’s just kind of how it’s worked out.”

The Fleury team out of Winnipeg’s East St. Paul Curling Club earned a wild-card entry into this year’s Hearts as the No. 2 team in the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS).

So the 36-year-old Carey has Manitoba’s buffalo on her back again at the national championship.

“Manitoba and Alberta are both my homes now, so it feels really cool to wear the bison again,” Carey said.

Carey is proving anew how adaptable she is to new team permutations by skipping Fleury’s rink to three straight wins to start the Hearts.

Story continues below advertisement

“You definitely learn to adapt and you also learn different things from different teammates,” Carey said.

“By changing teams a bunch, you learn to get comfortable with new teammates pretty quickly.”

Carey topped Pool B at 3-0 on Sunday. Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador was 2-0.

Manitoba’s Jones, Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges and Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt were all 2-1. Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson was 1-1.

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown, New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams and Nunavut’s Lori Eddy were winless.

Alberta’s Laura Walker was also 3-0 heading into Sunday night’s Pool A draw, with Einarson and Ontario’s Homan both 2-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories was tied with Northern Ontario’s Krysta Burns at 1-1.

Wild Card Three’s Beth Peterson and Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers were both 1-2. Wild Card Two’s Mackenzie Zacharias and Yukon’s Laura Eby were winless.

Before her first game in Calgary, Carey hadn’t thrown a competitive rock since last year’s Hearts in Moose Jaw.

She was without a team when hers disbanded after a 5-6 run as Team Canada in Moose Jaw.

Her former third Sarah Wilkes is curling for Homan in Calgary, while front end Rachel Brown and Dana Ferguson are Walker’s lead and alternate respectively.

The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a seven-month-old daughter with a medical condition prompted Fleury to sit out this championship.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re so fortunate that Chelsea was available with her experience and her availability,” Fleury’s coach Sherry Middaugh said. “It’s such an unusual situation with Tracy’s daughter’s health issues.

“We’re very fortunate that Chelsea is able to come on and lead the team – knowing that it’s still Tracy’s team.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies