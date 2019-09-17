 Skip to main content

Sports Coach and three Toronto Wolfpack players up for end-of-season rugby league awards

Coach and three Toronto Wolfpack players up for end-of-season rugby league awards

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Brian McDermott made his coaching debut with the Toronto Wolfpack during a Bedtfred Championship rugby league match in York, Eng., on Feb. 3, 2019.

Stephen Gaunt/The Canadian Press

Three members of the Toronto Wolfpack are in the running for player of the year in the Betfred Championship.

Hooker Andy Ackers, fullback Gareth O’Brien and loose forward Jon Wilkin are finalists for the rugby league award, decided by a poll of the 14 coaches in the second-tier Championship.

Toronto’s Brian McDermott is also up for coach of the year. He is up against Mark Aston of the Sheffield and James Ford of the York City Knights.

The Wolfpack dominated the Championship this season, finishing atop the regular-season standings with a 26-1-0 record. Toronto hosts Toulouse on Sunday in a promotion playoff semifinal.

The winners will be announced Sept. 24 in Manchester, England.

Award Finalists

Betfred Championship

Player of the Year: Andy Ackers (Toronto Wolfpack), Gareth O’Brien (Toronto Wolfpack), Jon Wilkin (Toronto Wolfpack).

Young Player of the Year: Matty Ashton (Swinton Lions), Keanan Brand (Widnes Vikings), Joe Cator (Leigh Centurions).

Coach of the Year: Mark Aston (Sheffield Eagles), James Ford (York City Knights), Brian McDermott (Toronto Wolfpack).

Betfred League 1

Player of the Year: Dion Aiye (Whitehaven), Danny Langtree (Oldham), Nick Newman (Newcastle Thunder), Marc Shackley (Whitehaven).

Young Player of the Year: Caine Barnes (Workington Town), Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven), Alex Clegg (Newcastle Thunder), Callum Hazzard (North Wales Crusaders), Jacob Jones (Coventry Bears).

Coach of the Year: Gary Charlton (Whitehaven), Anthony Murray (North Wales Crusaders), Scott Naylor (Oldham).

Betfred Championship/League 1 Foundation of the Year Nominees: Halifax, Leigh, Newcastle Thunder.

