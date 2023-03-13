Toronto FC’s search for its first win of the Major League Soccer season continues after a 1-1 draw in its home opener Saturday against the Columbus Crew.

Substitute Jimmy Medranda’s 75th-minute goal secured a point for Columbus (1-1-1), on a play that needed video review to become official. Deandre Kerr had given Toronto the lead in the 25th minute before an announced crowd of 25,796.

TFC (0-1-2) has two points to show for its first three games after opening with a 3-2 loss at D.C. United and 1-1 draw at Atlanta.

“This is not good for me, for my mentality,” Italian star Federico Bernardeschi, speaking in English, said of Toronto’s early-season performance.

“I’m very disappointed today,” he added. “I feel bad because it’s the first match in our stadium with our fans. It’s cold and the people come in the stadium for us. The people need a win, the three points, to be enthusiastic about the game.”

Toronto coach Bob Bradley was more analytical but not much happier.

“Each game there’s been [good bits and pieces of things but no, we’re not at the level that I think we can be,” he said.

Nashville hands Montreal third straight shutout loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jacob Shaffelburg scored a first-half goal and Joe Willis made it stand up without having to make a save as Nashville SC blanked CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night.

Shaffelburg found the net in the 37th minute with an assist from reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar. Taylor Washington added an insurance goal for Nashville (2-0-1) in the 89th minute. Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl notched assists on the score.

Montreal (0-3-0) is the only team in the league without a goal or a point through the first three matches of the season. Only four other teams in league history have opened a season with three straight shutout defeats – NYCFC (2020), Seattle Sounders (2018), Toronto (record four straight in 2007) and the 1999 Kansas City Wizards.

Winless Whitecaps settle for 1-1 draw with Dallas

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas played to a 1-1 draw in front of 16,780 fans at BC Place on Saturday.

Dallas (1-1-1) opened the scoring in the Major League Soccer match in the fifth minute after a deep cross found an unmarked Sebastien Ibeagha in the box who glanced a header beyond Vancouver’s goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

The Texans nearly added a second minutes later but Takaoka stood his ground to deny them.

The Whitecaps (0-2-1) found an equalizer after a deep throw-in filtered through a packed 18-yard box was turned in by Dallas’s Paul Arriola in the 34th minute.

Midfielder Ryan Gauld nearly found the lead for the Whitecaps shortly after halftime only to see his shot from seven yards drilled wide.

Venezuelan striker Sergio Cordova, a marquee transfer for Vancouver in the off-season, was inches away from finding the end of a diagonal cross from Ranko Veselinovic just before the end of the match but it just eluded the tip of his boot.

Vancouver has failed to win their first three games of the MLS regular season.