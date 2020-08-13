Comic book ads and Marlon Brando inspired Doug Rogers, Canada’s first great judoka

Open this photo in gallery Japanese wrestler Isao Inokuma beats Canada's Douglas Rogers in the Judo Heavyweight final at the Tokyo Olympics, in 1964. Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The emperor leaned forward in his seat in the Royal Box at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, an expression of concern on his face. A man once considered a demigod who had ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, who had witnessed the devastation of earthquakes and who had presided over a nation as it lost a world war, grasped the box railing, his mouth agape.

On the tatami on an elevated platform at the centre of the octagonal hall, the Japanese champion Isao Inokuma, moving with surprising grace for a heavyweight, clutched the loose gi of his even larger opponent, 23-year-old Doug Rogers, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound behemoth.

The Japanese was favoured to win the gold medal before a tense home audience of 15,000, including Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Story continues below advertisement

After surviving the first few minutes, the Canadian challenger gained confidence.

“The moment I [first] grabbed hold of him,” Mr. Rogers said, “I knew he was a little worried, too.”

The bout lasted the full 15 minutes, the only throw, by the Japanese against the Canadian, happening out of bounds, so not counting. Mr. Rogers found his opponent to be “very powerful for his size.” In the end, a decision by the officials awarded the gold to the local hero. The Canadian took the silver medal.

Mr. Rogers, who has died at 79, was Canada’s first great judoka, sparking a boom in the sport in his native land. After the 1964 Olympics, he helped Takushoku University win the All-Japan university championships as the first foreigner to compete in the prestigious event, during which he was named the tournament’s outstanding fighter.

In 1967, he won the gold medal at the Pan-American Games in Winnipeg. Five years later, he was Canada’s flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.

In his early competitive days, he had scant financial support from a Canadian sporting establishment little interested in Asian martial arts. He was dispatched to the 1964 Olympics with a one-way ticket to Tokyo.

Open this photo in gallery The Japanese judoka Isao Inokuma receiving an award alongside Canadian colleague Douglas Rogers in 1964, alongside Soviet colleagues Parnaoz Chikviladze and Anzor Kiknadze, after Inokuma won the competition for maximum weights at the Tokyo Olympics. Mario De Biasi/Mondadori via Getty Images)

Alfred Harold Douglas Rogers was born in Truro, N.S., on Jan. 26, 1941. He was the only son of three children born to the former Anna Mae Hazlett Jollymore and Rev. Alfred Allison Rogers, a United Church minister. Rev. Rogers enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy 21 months after his son’s birth, serving as the Protestant command chaplain on the Atlantic Coast, for which he was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1946.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy grew up in Victoria; St. Catharines, Ont.; and Montreal, where, one day while riding the streetcar, he spotted a sign at the YMCA promoting judo. He had been intrigued by advertisements in the back of comic books about the secrets of mystical Asian fighting arts, such as jujitsu and combat judo. A viewing of the 1957 movie Sayonara, starring Marlon Brando, whetted his interest in an authentic and venerable culture in a far-off land only recently defeated as an enemy.

For weeks, the youth trained in secret, fearing friends and family might misinterpret the sport’s unfamiliar clothing and spiritual aspects for cult-like behaviour. He also anticipated opposition to learning the culture in a postwar climate still rife with anti-Japanese sentiment. Based at the Seidokan Judo Academy, he won his first city championship in 1958.

After studying zoology for two years at McGill University, Mr. Rogers decided to immerse himself more fully into the culture by moving to Japan for training.

“I wasn’t running away from anything,” he once said. “I was running towards something.”

He arrived in Yokohama by boat in 1960. His home was a typical 4½-by-4 tatami room with sliding paper doors and door frames so low he had to duck whenever entering or exiting.

“When I landed, I had $85 and some pretty funny ideas about this country,” he told documentary filmmaker Josef Reeve in the 1965 National Film Board documentary Judoka.

Story continues below advertisement

Only 19, he was isolated and lonely. He daily visited coffee shops across the street from the famous Kodokan, the judo headquarters where he trained. He was befriended by waitresses.

“They took pity on me,” he later told his daughter as part of her master’s thesis, “and a couple of the girls would come over and sit down and try to cheer me up. Later on, one of the girls and her boyfriend took me to see a baseball game.”

Injured in his first year, he sold his return boat ticket to cover the cost of food and rent. He made small sums by teaching English conversation. One of his clients was the president of the Kirin Beer Co., who enjoyed watching the huge judoka eat two or three steaks in a sitting while downing large steins of beer at the brewery’s dining hall.

Mr. Rogers also appeared in more than 50 Japanese films as an extra, portraying cowboys, submariners and German soldiers. He usually portrayed a bad guy armed with “wooden guns or rubber knives.” He also appeared uncredited in the Godzilla films popular in the era.

“I’m getting tired of being the villain,” he said. “I want to be a hero for a while.”

As the 1964 Olympics approached, he was asked to return to Canada to compete in the Canadian championships. His dominance was predictable, as he won all his matches to claim the first of four consecutive national judo heavyweight titles. He was the only Canadian judoka sent to Tokyo.

Story continues below advertisement

In the elimination round, the Canadian defeated Chang Chung-Huei of Taiwan and Gustavo Goldschmied Rodriguez of Mexico before adroitly handling the mustachioed Parnaoz Chikviladze, a hard-charging Georgian representing the Soviet Union.

“The Russian was very hard to throw,” said Mr. Rogers, who won their 10-minute match on superiority.

(The unfortunate Soviet judoka, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo and the European championship the following year, was killed in a car accident in Moscow in 1966.)

The gold-medal match was notable for the caution practised by both competitors.

“Inokuma got the decision largely on his slight superiority in the first eight or nine minutes,” Canadian Press sports editor Jack Sullivan wrote. “A much more experienced athlete than Rogers, he always seemed to be perfectly poised whereas the Canadian sometimes looked wary and was nearly dropped a couple of times.”

Parishioners at Chalmers United in Vancouver raised money to send their minister to Tokyo, so Rev. Rogers was on hand to witness the final match from the rear of the hall. He told reporters his son took up the sport after being bullied. He later represented his son, who stayed in Japan, at a ceremony at Vancouver City Hall in which the mayor presented civic medals to the city’s Olympic medalists, including the sprinter Harry Jerome and rowers Roger Jackson and George Hungerford.

Story continues below advertisement

In Japan, Mr. Rogers trained under the notorious disciplinarian Kimura Masahiko at Takushoku University, enduring a daily regimen including 500 consecutive push-ups. (The master did 2,000.)

In 1965, at his peak, the Canadian won two gold medals at the Pan-American judo championships, a bronze at the world judo championships, and helped his school win the All-Japan title.

At the 1967 Pan-American Games in Winnipeg, Mr. Rogers lost the heavyweight gold-medal match to an American before going on to win the open classification. He defeated a Cuban in 45 seconds, a Mexican in 70 seconds, and a Brazilian in 55 seconds before needing three minutes to defeat James (Lanny) Westbrook, a converted wrestler from Phoenix, Ariz., with a shime-waza, one of the sport’s legal chokeholds, rendering the American unconscious. He was quickly revived.

“You just take one lapel of your opponent’s jacket and press it against his carotid artery,” Mr. Rogers told the sports columnist Jim Coleman. “Then, under your breath, you count to five. Your opponent doesn’t feel anything. Really, it’s quite painless.”

With judo left off the 1968 Olympic and 1971 Pan-American Games agendas, Mr. Rogers quietly ended his competitive career.

He returned to training after judo was added to the 1972 Olympics. He won the heavyweight gold at the 1971 Canada Winter Games and regained his national heavyweight title in 1972. He was given the honour of carrying the flag to lead the contingent of 250 Canadian athletes into the Olympic Stadium in Munich, the German spelling of Canada placing the delegation between Kamerun and Kenia.

Story continues below advertisement

The judoka finished in a tie for fifth in both the heavyweight and open weight classes, narrowly missing the podium. (Judo awards two bronze medals.)

After retiring a second time as a competitor, he coached judo at the University of British Columbia in the 1970s, winning three consecutive Western Canadian intercollegiate championships.

He has been inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame (1973), the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame (1976), and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame (1977).

Mr. Rogers died on July 20 at his home in the Vancouver suburb of Richmond. He leaves his wife of 50 years, the former Jane Marrian Hughes, a one-time world record holder for the 880-yard freestyle swim and a competitor for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. He also leaves sons Lee Rogers and Hugh Rogers, a judoka who also trained in Japan, and two daughters, Helen Rivers-Bowerman and Michelle Reining, who wrote her master’s thesis on her father’s sojourn to Japan. Other survivors include eight grandchildren and sisters Helen MacRae and Roslyn MacDonald.

Other than judo, his second obsession was flight. Mr. Rogers worked as a commercial airline pilot for 35 years before retiring as a 747 captain with Air Canada in 2001. He had paid for his own flying lessons at the age of 16 and gained his pilot’s licence before he got his driver’s licence.