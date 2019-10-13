 Skip to main content

Sports

Cooper leads Eskimos to 19-6 win over Lions and final berth in CFL playoffs

Brian Swane
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
B.C. Lions' Crezdon Butler (29) tackles Edmonton Eskimos' Ricky Collins Jr. (13) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Shaquille Cooper rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown to help the Edmonton Eskimos beat the B.C. Lions 19-6 on Saturday night and clinch the CFL’s last remaining playoff berth.

The Eskimos improved to 8-8 after winning for just the second time in their last seven outings, while the Lions drop to 5-11 after seeing their four-game win streak halted with B.C.’s first loss since Sept. 6.

The Lions were officially eliminated from post-season contention with the loss at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. quarterback Mike Reilly, who leads the CFL in passing yards, left the game and did not return after being hurt early in the first quarter with what was revealed as a broken left wrist.

Danny O’Brien took over under centre for the veteran all-star, whose season is likely over. Reilly was the lone CFL quarterback to have made every start for his team this season.

Edmonton opened the scoring on a 22-yard field goal from Sean Whyte with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession, Reilly was tackled by a pair of Eskimo defenders while attempting a pass, and immediately headed to the locker room where his injury was confirmed.

The home side went ahead 10-0 just 16 seconds into the second quarter when Cooper plunged in from two yards for a touchdown to cap an 11-play, 63-yard drive.

Whyte kicked a 49-yard field goal just over two minutes before halftime to extend Edmonton’s lead. The teams traded field goals in the final minute, with B.C.’s Sergio Castillo connecting from 20 yards and Whyte answering from 44 on the final play of half, sending Edmonton to the locker room with a 16-3 advantage.

After a scoreless third quarter, B.C. opened the fourth with a 46-yard field goal off the foot of Castillo, but the Lions would get no closer.

Tyquwan Glass picked off O’Brien deep in B.C. territory with just over a minute left to snuff out B.C.’s last hope at a comeback, and Whyte booted a 21-yard field-goal with 14 seconds remaining to close the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. next plays Friday when the Lions host Saskatchewan in Vancouver. The Eskimos have a bye week before returning to action against those same Roughriders in Edmonton’s home finale on Oct. 26..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
