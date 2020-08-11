COVID-19 strikes Hull FC rugby league team as six players, two coaches test positive

Six players and two coaches with the Hull FC rugby league team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests came after Sunday’s Super League match between Hull FC and the Salford Red Devils. Salford won 54-18.

Both team cancelled scheduled Wednesday training sessions in the wake of the results, according to a joint release by Super League and the Rugby Football League.

The positive tests included five Hull players involved in Sunday’s match with the sixth not in the matchday 17. The inconclusive test came from a Hull player who dressed Sunday.

Those who tested positive will have to quarantine for 10 days. Salford’s weekly test results were not yet available.

Super League teams, who had been idle since mid-March because of the global pandemic, returned to action Aug. 2 behind closed doors. The Toronto Wolfpack are not taking part, standing down after announcing they could not afford to resume play.