This week, ESPN asked the contenders in the NBA’s Eastern Conference if their teams are fully vaccinated.

There was no need to ask anyone in the West the same question, because Canada is not in any of their short-term travel plans.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks said they are fully compliant with continental COVID-19 travel rules. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers declined to respond.

This raises the possibility that a player or players from either team might be unvaccinated. If so, they would not be able to travel to Toronto for playoff games.

It’s possible not answering a straightforward question is (a wacky sort of) gamesmanship. Or maybe the 76ers and the Celtics just didn’t feel like answering anything that day.

As scandals go, this is more of a prescandal. It’s the scandal we can only hope for.

Because if either team has players who won’t be able to travel, that’d be fantastic for a cross-border slap-down. It’s about time we got this clash of civilizations going.

Up here, we like to think the U.S. is just itching for the chance to put us in our place, because vice versa.

‘We the North’ is a decent slogan, except that it infers an inferiority complex. You don’t see any Americans talking about ‘We the South.’

Most American sports fans are too busy fighting each other to spare any attention for their most Communist neighbour. That makes Canada vs. USA a sad sort of rivalry – one that flows in a single direction.

But a jump into pandemic politics would change that equation. There’s nothing like a shrieking argument over Bill Gates and microchips to stir American blood.

In the U.S., after a lot of tough talk at the beginning of the pandemic, they’re busily caving in to the anti-vaxx crowd – especially the rich and famous portion of it.

Blame Kyrie Irving. He spent a year staring down his employer, their customers and all respect for government oversight. He was the first and least apologetic vaccine-resistant athletic superstar. It took a while, but Irving won in the end.

Though it annoys me to say so, you have to give the guy credit. Most others in his position folded like laundry as soon as it became clear their ‘principled’ stands were going to cost them real money. Only Irving stood fast. He’s back playing now.

Irving is the beneficiary of other, less public anti-vaxxers in the American sports world. When word leaked that several, perhaps many, Yankees and Mets would not be able to play baseball in New York under current COVID rules, New York changed the rules.

That’s fine. Only 10 rules that I know of got carved in stone. Occasionally reassessing what is and isn’t a useful rule is a vital function of government.

Except that a bunch of little New Yorkers lost their government jobs when they refused to get vaxxed. Those people are outraged. They’ve been outraged the whole time, but all of a sudden, they have a decent reason to be outraged.

Like coverups, it’s always the double standard that gets you in the end.

However much our federal government and the provinces have gotten wrong about their pandemic response, they have at least tried to avoid egregious double standards. Whether or not you agree with the rules, you’ll probably agree they apply equally across the board. Equally well or equally poorly, depending on your perspective.

That sense of basic fairness is what keeps Canadians compliant. That all started with a refusal to let sports teams flout rules that applied to everyone else up here. The result is social harmony.

When I go grocery shopping these days, about a quarter of people in the store aren’t wearing masks.

Other shoppers don’t feel a need to say something passive-aggressive or stare a hole in the guy fondling the fruit beside them. We’ve agreed to disagree amicably. I’m sure there are exceptions to this civility, but I’ve yet to see them.

Try wearing a mask in an American city that isn’t New York. Half the people in there will look at you like you walked into CVS waving a hammer and a sickle.

Americans aren’t good at minding their own business. They’ve got a real thing for the principled stand. Or at least, the stand part of it. The principles are often fuzzy.

At the moment, that’s the biggest difference between us.

Canadians like rules as a general proposition. Americans like rules on a case-by-case basis and they’ll decide which case is valid.

The most visible point intersection between those two national tendencies is professional sports. We have rules. They don’t.

Tourism or working abroad was never going to be where these battles were fought. Only a very specific kind of American thinks a cheeky weekend spent practising her high-school French in Montreal sounds like fun.

But sports – we can’t avoid each other there. Rich, entitled people who think they’re above the rules, speaking on behalf of every American who’s itching for a fight on this topic. It’s a rare combo of highbrow and low, left and right, rich and poor, all arm in arm.

To fight that fight you need an enemy – and here comes Canada.

Never mind that Canadians also need to be vaccinated to go to America – that’s too technical a point to matter in this battle of emotions. Because what matters is how people feel about their freedom to move about where they please so they can do their jobs and feed their families.

You want a proper cross-border rivalry? You couldn’t invent more fertile ground to plant one in.

A bunch of things have to be true in order for it to happen – the Raptors ending up matched against Boston or Philadelphia; that there actually are unvaxxed players; that they are big enough names to matter.

But here’s hoping this becomes as politically messy as it possibly can. Because it’d be fun to hear the south yipping about the north for a change.