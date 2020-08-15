Curlin’s Voyage serves notice in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks race

Curlin’s Voyage served notice she’ll be a threat to win the $1-million Queen’s Plate.
Curlin’s Voyage, the 6/5 favourite, captured the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.
Curlin’s Voyage won the 1 1/8-mile race on Woodbine’s tapeta track in 1:50.04.
Earlier, Clayton rallied from third to capture the $150,000 Plate Trial Stakes, the traditional Plate prep also run over 1 1/8 miles on the tapeta track, in 1:50.61.
Three Oaks winners have gone on to capture the Plate in the last 10 years. They were: Inglorious (2011); Lexie Lou (2014) and Holy Helena (2017).
Curlin’s Voyage jockey Patrick Husbands earned his fourth career Oaks win. Husbands also rode Canada’s last Triple Crown winner, Wando, in 2003
Clayton, the 4/5 favourite with Rafael Hernandez aboard, stood third in the six-horse Plate Trial field at the final turn before surging into the lead on the outside down the stretch.
Clayton earned a half-length win. Halo Again was second, ahead of Dotted Line.