‘Cursed’ St. Louis Blues are quietly redefining their history

Open this photo in gallery St. Louis needs a Cup so they can get back to work on creating a curse the rest of us can start to take seriously. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

What’s worse than a sports curse?

A curse no one cares about.

The St. Louis Blues haven’t been to a Stanley Cup final in 49 years. They haven’t won a title in the entire 52 years of their existence. In terms of trophies, there are AHL teams with just as much NHL pedigree.

Story continues below advertisement

No one talks about it, though. One presumes they do so occasionally in St. Louis, in between mid-August Cardinals’ game stories and football nostalgia. But even their angst is bush league.

You want to see some big-league self-flagellation? Come to Toronto. We do it better than cloistered monks.

St. Louis’s problem is that nothing about its long string of failure is epic. There’s no trade that sank a great team. There’s no woulda-coulda-shoulda moment in the playoffs.

(However, there is the time that ownership was so averse to spending that it forfeited all its picks in the entry draft. That was at least original.)

The team never got truly awful – an absolute prerequisite for a redemption arc. It has instead been consistently mediocre.

So while it is bad to lose, it’s far more depressing to be boring while doing so.

The Blues aren’t boring any more. They are quietly – and, suddenly, loudly – putting together a fairy tale season that would make The Brothers Grimm go, “This is a bit much. I’m not sure readers will buy it.”

Story continues below advertisement

St. Louis went up 3-2 on the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference final on Sunday night, one win from the Stanley Cup final.

This is a team that fired its coach in November after fewer than 20 games. It’s a team that was close to last in the NHL in January. It’s also the team that put its season in the hands of a 25-year-old career minor-leaguer and, behind his goaltending, had one of the great dead-cat bounces in history. Like, that cat hit the ground and came back to life. That cat was only pretending to be dead.

This was a team that couldn’t score in the first round and won anyway. It fell badly behind in the second round and did the same.

The Blues were utterly jobbed in the conference final by an overtime goal that forced the NHL into a couple of days worth of soul-searching about video replay, rule changes and the nature of perception. If no one sees a hand pass, was there a hand pass at all? What is a hand pass? How can we know?

Had the Blues gone on to lose this series in a rout, we’d now be talking about all sorts of goofy things. Review every goal. Run that review back 30, 40 seconds to catch a hook in the neutral zone that made the move toward the goal possible. Install an artificial-intelligence overlord to manage games. Kill the referees and start over.

That won’t happen now, or at least not in the chaotic, mob-rule fashion that seemed possible last Thursday. St. Louis did everyone who cares about the game’s flow and the beauty of chance – even when it turns out for ill – a solid.

Story continues below advertisement

This was a nice change of a half-century worth of received wisdom. That Game 3 loss would have broken the will of many teams. But the St. Louis Blues aren’t most teams. History has taught us they are much worse than that.

They’re that team – the one that finds a way to disappoint in such a tedious way that the next mornings local sports-highlight package leads with a hole-in-one at a golf tournament in Dubai. So it was a little surprising to look up on Sunday night, see a result in progress and think to yourself, ‘Wait. The St. Louis Blue are good now? We all have to rethink a lot of things about life.’

This is a difficult mental switch to flip. St. Louis, with its front-running baseball team and insufferably bro-tastic fans, may be the hardest city in North America for a neutral to get behind. No one who isn’t from Missouri has strong feelings about St. Louis, pro or con. It is the prototype of the anonymous mid-American burg. It’s the city your flight connects through.

But it is getting hard not to feel for them a little bit. St. Louis is clearly a city of pluggers, but without the working-class glamour of a town such as Boston.

Despite the fact that club ownership has been flipped around like a penny stock, the fan base has stayed loyal. Possibly stupidly loyal. There’s nothing like an arena at capacity to convince the money men no special effort on their part is required.

All of their best modern players – the Hulls and Shanahans – eventually leave and do better elsewhere. It’s a starter club. It is a hockey team of no qualities.

Story continues below advertisement

One great run can change that. It’s not just the winning, but the act of story creation. No team in any sport can be great until it has achieved a critical mass of “Do you remember when …?” bar talk.

That’s what the Blues are doing right now. It must feel strange, like all new things.

Rounding back to curses and how to inflict them, let’s assume the Blues close out this series. Next up is Boston.

Does Boston really need another Stanley Cup? Does it require more trophies of any sort? Doesn’t the parade route require repairs owing to overuse? Don’t the city’s banner manufacturers deserve a holiday? They’re just people. They can’t do nothing but make championship banners. It’s bad for the soul.

Boston needs a Cup like I need a third hand. Sure, you can imagine some circumstances under which it might be useful, but there’s wanting and there’s needing.

More than any team in hockey – and this counts the Maple Leafs and their lucrative brand of hope perpetually deferred – St. Louis needs a Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Then they can get back to work on creating a curse the rest of us can start to take seriously.