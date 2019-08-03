 Skip to main content

Sports Dabrowski, Abanda among Canadian women ousted from Rogers Cup qualifiers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Dabrowski, Abanda among Canadian women ousted from Rogers Cup qualifiers

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Gabriela Dabrowski’s chance at playing in the women’s singles draw at the Rogers Cup ended Saturday with a three-set loss in her first round of qualifying.

Dabrowski, a doubles tennis star from Ottawa, fell 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Anastasia Potapova of Russia, the 14th seeded player in the women’s qualifying draw.

The 27-year-old Dabrowski is ranked No. 326 in singles but 10th in doubles. She has two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles — from the 2018 Australian Open and the 2017 French Open — and nine WTA women’s doubles championships.

Story continues below advertisement

Dabrowski’s early exit was one of eight on the day for Canadian women aiming to qualify for the lone WTA Tour event in Canada.

Teenager Ariana Arsenault dropped her qualifier 7-5, 6-2 to American Christina McHale in one of the first matches at Aviva Centre, and Francoise Abanda of Montreal, ranked No. 244, fell to 59th-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-3 in the last match of the day to feature a Canadian woman.

Carol Zhao, Catherine Leduc, Carson Branstine, Layne Sleeth and Louise Kwong were the other Canadian women to lose Saturday.

Branstine, a California native who competes as a Canadian, built up a 3-0 lead on opponent Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania before losing 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Annie Fernandez are the lone Canadian women in the main single’s draw in Toronto. Bouchard and Fernandez were granted wild cards to join the 26th-ranked Andreescu.

Toronto’s Steven Diez was the lone Canadian in the men’s qualifier in Montreal to move into the second round. He defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-4.

Diez is ranked No. 204, more than 130 spots lower than the No. 72 Bublik.

Story continues below advertisement

Diez will face American Bradley Klahn in his second qualifer on Sunday. A win would place him in the main draw with fellow Canadians Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Peter Polansky, Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur.

Twenty-year-old Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., lost 6-2, 6-4 to Ricardas Berankism of Lithuania and Vancouver’s Filip Peliwo was dispatched 6-1, 6-0 by Australian John Millman.

The main draws for both the men’s and women’s tournaments begin Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter