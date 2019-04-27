 Skip to main content

Sports Dallas Stars beat St. Louis Blues 4-2 to tie playoff series

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Dallas Stars beat St. Louis Blues 4-2 to tie playoff series

By Steve Overbey
St. Louis, Missouri
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) shoots against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period in game two of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ben Bishop made 32 saves, Roope Hintz scored twice and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday in Game 2 to even the Western Conference semifinal series.

Miro Heiskanen and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Stars.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves. The Blues had won three straight.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 3 is Monday night in Dallas.

Bishop bounced back after allowing three goals in 20 shots in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Dallas scored three times in the opening 14:51 before Bishop took over.

Hintz, who added an empty-net-net goal with 3 seconds left, converted on a pass from Mats Zuccarello at 7:11. Heiskanen scored on a give-and-go with Hintz just over six minutes later.

The Blues answered 46 seconds later on Parayko’s drive from the top of the circle.

Dallas needed just 26 seconds to restore the two-goal lead, with Janmark scoring off a Jason Dickinson’s pass.

Schwartz tipped in a shot from Parayko with 1:48 left in the third. Schwartz has a team-high five goals in the first two rounds.

Bishop, a Vezina Trophy finalist, improved to 11-3 when coming off a loss in the playoffs. He made big saves on Ryan O’Reilly and Oskar Sundqvist in the third period. Bishop used his arm to clear a shot from David Perron that hit the boards and bounced behind him in the second.

Bishop also held off the Blues’ 6-on-4 advantage down the stretch.

NOTES: The series is the 14th between the teams. St. Louis has won seven. Dallas holds a 38-37 advantage in games. … The Stars have killed 21 of 22 penalties in the playoffs. … Binnington allowed two goals or fewer in his previous four games.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Monday night in Dallas.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter