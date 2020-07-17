Dan Snyder’s Washington NFL team is the product of a sports industry sheltered from consequence

Open this photo in gallery Washington owner Dan Snyder listens to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference in Ashburn, Va., on Jan. 2, 2020. Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

When Toronto hustler Jack Kent Cooke died in 1997, he left a provision in his will that the jewel in his empire, the Washington Redskins, was to be sold.

Cooke had a reputation as one of the great owners in sports – a visionary, but the sort who didn’t need to be the coach as well as the majority shareholder.

Like a lot of old-school strivers who’d come up from the bottom (Cooke’s first job was selling encyclopedias door-to-door), his finish line was success. He wanted to show people he could do it – whether ‘it’ was building a state-of-the-art arena or winning an argument. Money was a secondary concern.

Looking back on it, Cooke died at the right time. Because around the turn of the century, sports was becoming a money-first, everything-else-second sort of business. The soon-to-be-renamed Washington football club has become a depressing example of that.

Businessman Dan Snyder won the auction that followed Cooke’s death. The NFL wanted the family heir, John Cooke, to take over, but his bid was a few million shy. The suits in charge of the Cooke trust went for maximum cash.

At the time, the US$800-million Snyder paid was the most paid for a North American sports franchise in history. A large chunk of it was borrowed.

For all that cabbage, Snyder, then only 34, got one of the great outfits in sports. He’s spent the intervening years turning it into one of the worst.

The latest blow is a sprawling Washington Post investigation that paints the team’s corporate culture as somewhere between Revenge of the Nerds and Lord of the Flies.

It details a workplace where bullying and sexual humiliation were so taken for granted that new female hires were warned by older colleagues never to use a particular staircase. There would more often than not be someone at the bottom staring up your skirt as you descended.

Though not accused of any specific impropriety, the article paints Snyder as a ringleader at one remove. The sort of boss who enjoys belittling his executives, which in turn gives them permission to belittle everyone else.

“I have never been in a more hostile, manipulative, passive-aggressive environment,” Julia Payne, the team’s former communications boss, told the Post. “And I worked in politics.”

I’m going to assume most of us have worked at a place something, if not exactly, like this at some point in our lives.

Usually, this will have happened at the beginning of our careers, when we are desperate to make good and/or make a paycheque.

The industries and environments are different, but they share a few qualities. The business is often in a creative field or unfocused, or both. You’re not sure how, or if, they make money.

Nobody who works there knows exactly what they’re supposed to be doing. The people on top have even less of a clue. As a result, the leadership performs authority (at high volume or erratically) instead of exercising any. This turns the entire operation into a grim replica of a high-school cafeteria.

As you get older, you learn to recognize this type of place and avoid it. You find some measure of stability and are less willing to be treated like a schmuck.

You begin to understand that where you work or what you earn is less important than who you work with and for. When you find a boss who wants you to do well and puts you in positions to succeed, you grab onto that person like a life preserver and do not let go.

Good workplaces also employ bad people, but they are more isolated and less able to poison the hive. Keeping the cultural scales balanced on the side of good is the real work of business leadership. If it can’t manage it, the company goes off the road and explodes.

Except in sports.

(And, I’m going to assume, Hollywood, Silicon Valley and other places where the social benefits of working at Company X outweigh in workers’ minds the fact that they cry in the bathroom every day).

One line in the Post article popped out at me: “We knew if we complained – and they reminded us of this – there were 1,000 other people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.”

That’s the heart of this.

Workers can’t be expected to make bad businesses better. They’re too busy working. The market is supposed to do that for them. Because bad businesses with demoralized employees fail.

Except in sports.

That business has become untethered from the market. When Snyder took over the football team, it had won three titles in the previous 20 years. In the 20 years since, it’s won two playoff games. The club has become synonymous with dysfunction and incompetence.

If the sports business were anything like the garment trade or widget manufacturing, Snyder’s club would go bankrupt. But win or lose, the money keeps pouring in. Ticket money, TV money, merchandising money and, most especially, franchise-valuation money.

What is the effect of that profitability? It convinces the bozos on top they are geniuses. They don’t need to win in order to win. They are instead performing financial magic.

So why bother treating people well or investing in systems that work? The systems don’t need to work. The people don’t need to be happy. The money will keep coming anyway. This is how the Cooke-era definition of success was perverted.

This perversion produces organizational self-loathing. People lose purpose and run wild. For a few especially bad apples, the worst instincts take over. After a certain amount of time, the bad outnumber the good, or have more aggregate power than them. And then it gets really dark.

It is hard to imagine anyone wanting to work in a place where people brag about standing at the bottom of a staircase trying to look at their colleagues’ underpants. Because that sounds pathetic.

But slap a team logo on that job and, yes, a thousand other people will do it.

As long as sports exists untethered from the stabilizing effects of the market, this sort of thing will repeat itself. Not often. But often enough that we can’t pretend to be surprised when we hear Owner X, Executive Y or Coach Z is an ogre.

If someone seriously wants to fix that rot – in sports or any other high-profile business – a first step isn’t asking people to be good. It’s punishing them financially when they are bad.