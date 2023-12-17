Open this photo in gallery: William Dandjinou, right, of Canada celebrates after winning the final of the men's 1,500-metre at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 17.The Associated Press

William Dandjinou won the gold medal and fellow Canadian Steven Dubois took the bronze in a men’s 1,500-metre race Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup stop in Seoul.

Dandjinou, from Montreal, crossed the line in a time of two minutes 18.661 seconds, finishing ahead of defending World Champion Park Ji Won of South Korea (2:18.698).

“I am very happy with my day. t was an incredible way to end the two weeks in Asia,” Dandjinou said. “I didn’t believe I had any legs left to finish like that, but I’m more than satisfied. Plus sharing the podium with Steven in Korea, the capital of short track, is incredible.”

The 22-year-old Dandjinou, who won silver on Saturday in the first 1,500-metre race of the weekend, now has five individual distance medals, including two gold, from the first four World Cup stops of the season.

Dubois was third in 2:18.804.

“Will had such a perfect race. As soon as I crossed the line, I was like ‘What a good race,’” Dubois said. “It was insane.”

Canada finished the World Cup stop with six total medals.

The 26-year-old Dubois, from Lachenaie, Que., won gold in Saturday’s men’s 1,000-metre race. He leads the overall World Cup men’s standings and the race for the Crystal Globe with 683 points, ahead of Park (681) and Dandjinou (604).

“I was definitely not expecting to be coming out on top at the end of this part of the season,” Dubois said. “I know what I have to work on and there will not be too much turkey for me (during the holidays).”

The World Cup resumes Feb. 9, when Dresden, Germany hosts the fourth of the circuit’s five events.