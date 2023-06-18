Open this photo in gallery: David Freese, left, plays for Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in July 2019 in Philadelphia.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

David Freese is not a name that pops into your head when you hear the words ‘great ballplayer’.

Freese was a good enough ballplayer. Good enough to last more than a decade in the major leagues. Good enough to make one all-star team.

When Freese is remembered now it is for turning into Hank Aaron for a few weeks during the 2011 post-season. Most specifically, it is for tying and then winning Game 6 of that year’s World Series. He was the St. Louis Cardinals’ MVP of that championship run.

After that Freese became regular Freese again. Then he became an illustration of baseball’s ruthlessness.

Despite the fact that he was a St. Louis native and a cult hero, the Cardinals traded him a couple of years later before he could become too expensive. Freese bounced through a few teams, never quite securing his spot again. He retired in 2019.

Recently, the Cardinals asked fans to vote on the next members of their club hall of fame. Freese got the most votes – more than several objectively better players, including Steve Carlton.

Why didn’t Carlton win? Because nobody liked him. Great pitcher, but a notorious misanthrope. Played like he was doing everybody a favour. Freese was the exact opposite – good-enough player and a good guy.

Everybody understood why Freese was picked – for being from the city, for being a good sport about the way he was got rid of, and for going on one almighty heater at exactly the right time. This is the way of things.

The Cardinals hall is the usual mix of baseball aristocracy (Bob Gibson, Rogers Hornsby) and purely local concerns (Pepper Martin, Gussie Busch). That’s how a team hall of fame works. It’s not just how good you were. It’s also how much juice you had and/or how much people liked you.

The modern players take this sort of phony accolade as their due, and who could blame them? Everyone they know is always winning something. Player of the week, player of the month, defensive player of the fortnight, most improved off-season.

There are so many awards flying around that none of them mean anything. A Fields Medal – this is the only award I recognize any more. They give them out once every four years, and only a few dozen people on Earth understand why the winners won them. That’s a proper award.

Most gentlemanly conduct? That is not an award. That is an excuse to give something to Red Kelly.

Any other player in Freese’s position would have taken his gong and got his ovation.

But then Freese did something remarkable – he said thanks, but no thanks.

“I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me,” Freese said in a statement. He told local reporters that he didn’t believe he “deserved” the honour.

On the one hand, this sort of thing is subjective. An argument can be made that a guy who had one wild burst of talent that won his team a title is more deserving of career recognition than a player who was very good for a long time and didn’t win any titles. It can be made because I’m making that argument.

The point of sports is to win. If you didn’t win, you weren’t great (whatever that word means to you, because it’s probably different than what it means to me).

And on the other hand, he’s right. A guy who never hit more than 20 home runs in a year, who played subpar defence, who didn’t get on base a lot or run fast, probably doesn’t belong in any sort of hall of fame. His hall of fame is his bank, which holds the many millions of dollars Freese earned for being average at his job.

You can get well into the weeds on this sort of thing and never be wrong, because there is no wrong. Which is why phony awards continue to proliferate. Someone will always be able to make a case for them.

Freese cut through all of that. He took a look at himself and a look at his former teammate, Chris Carpenter. Carpenter is in the Cardinals hall of fame and, once he’s eligible, is a shoo-in for Cooperstown, too. Freese decided that one of these things is not like the other.

You can guess how this turned out. People are falling all over themselves to praise Freese’s humility. If they loved him before, they are obsessed with him now. A cynical sort might see some calculation here.

What I see are several qualities that are much rarer in sports – an ability to judge things for what they are; an ability to enjoy what you’ve already been given; and, most of all, shame.

Shame gets a bad rap these days. It’s definitely unhealthy in large doses. The people who feel it most often have the least reason to do so.

But shame has its uses. A little bit will prevent you from doing things you ought not just because they feel good.

As an aggregate, the modern professional athlete is defined by shamelessness. There is almost nothing they do not feel entitled to. This is what happens to a human when they are told over and over again that they are better than most people. It does a number on your head. Eventually, you’re ranting in public about how the wretched team only offered you 20 million a year when everyone knows you’re worth at least 25. That’s shamelessness. It’s become so commonplace that we no longer register it. It’s just the way of things.

Except for David Freese. He looked at this phony-baloney award system, took a good look at himself and decided that it would shame him to benefit from it.

Freese isn’t a hall-of-fame baseball player. But if there were a hall of fame for having your head screwed on straight, I’d start the petition myself.