Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Andre De Grasse crosses the finish line ahead of Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah in the men's 200m heats during the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest, on Aug. 23.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

A trio of Canadians are through to the men’s 200-metre semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships.

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney all placed no lower than second in their respective heats.

De Grasse of Markham, Ont., the reigning Olympic champion in the 200, ran 20.28 seconds to finish second behind young American star Erriyon Knighton – and last year’s worlds bronze medalist – in the sixth heat.

Toronto’s Brown was second (20.08) in a competitive first heat behind Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (19.99), the 100 bronze medalist, that saw five sprinters qualify.

Toronto’s Brendon Rodney won the fourth heat with a season-best time of 20.14 seconds.

The semi-finals are Thursday with the final taking place on Friday.

Toronto’s Jazz Shukla advanced into the women’s 800 semi-finals with a personal-best time of two minutes 30 seconds. Madeleine Kelly of Pembroke, Ont., failed to qualify at 2:04.72.