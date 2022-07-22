Andre De Grasse will run in the men’s 4x100-metre relay at the world track and field championships.
Canada’s six-time Olympic medallist withdrew from the 200 metres earlier this week, saying he wasn’t 100 per cent recovered from COVID-19. That led to speculation about his involvement in the relay.
De Grasse didn’t qualify for the 100 finals at the worlds.
The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., led Canada to a silver medal in the relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
The heats of the relay were scheduled for Friday evening.