Andre de Grasse of Team Canada looks on after competing in the Men’s 100 Meter heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 15, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Andre De Grasse will run in the men’s 4x100-metre relay at the world track and field championships.

Canada’s six-time Olympic medallist withdrew from the 200 metres earlier this week, saying he wasn’t 100 per cent recovered from COVID-19. That led to speculation about his involvement in the relay.

De Grasse didn’t qualify for the 100 finals at the worlds.

The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., led Canada to a silver medal in the relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The heats of the relay were scheduled for Friday evening.