 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

DeBrincat pots pair as Blackhawks top Oilers for fourth straight victory

Tim Cronin
Chicago, Illinois, United States
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on March 5, 2020.

Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, rookie Adam Boqvist had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Blackhawks, who climbed within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 20 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto had goals for Edmonton, which had its three-game winning streak ended. The Oilers remained two points behind Pacific Division leader Vegas. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, pushing his league-leading points total to 110.

DeBrincat got his second two-goal game in the last seven with his scores in the second period, the second of which made it 4-1.

“I was trying to get in that slot,” DeBrincat said. “Sometimes I don’t really go to that area. Today, it was open.”

It also prompted Edmonton coach Dave Tippett to pull goaltender Mike Smith in favour of Mikko Koskinen. Smith allowed four goals on 21 shots, while Koskinen made 10 saves.

“This wasn’t on Mike Smith, it was on the players in front of him,” Tippett said. “Too big a hole. We need to recognize what we did at the start of the game.”

DeBrincat had given the Blackhawks a three-goal lead 4:59 into the second with a 50-foot shot that Smith never saw, thanks to an inadvertent screen by defenceman Matt Benning.

Kane found an opening on the short left wing and rifled the puck over a sprawled Smith for his 30th goal of the season with 5:26 left in the first.

Story continues below advertisement

“If I finish strong and do my part, we might have a good chance to get in (the playoffs),” Kane said. “At some point, we’re going to have to go on some type of run.”

Chicago took a 2-0 lead on Toews’ wraparound score 47 seconds into the second. Boqvist, who entered the game with only seven assists in 39 games, earned the first of his two assists with a crisp feed to Toews.

“The first two periods were excellent for the most part,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “I was proud of how we finished the game off. We found a way to close the game in regulation.”

The Oilers rallied in the third period with a pair of goals in 49 seconds. Archibald and Yamamoto beat Crawford from the right slot, with Yamamoto’s goal – which trimmed Chicago’s lead to a goal – needing confirmation from NHL replay officials.

“If you want to be a playoff team, we have to beat these teams,” Draisaitl said. “They’re playing for contracts.”

NOTES

Chicago D Lucas Carlsson was hit in the head by a shot from Edmonton’s Kris Russell midway through the second period and did not return. ... Kane’s goal marked his fifth season of 30 or more goals in his 13-year career. Four of those seasons are in the last five. ... The Blackhawks are 5-1 when Kane and Toews, their two star forwards, score in the same game this season. ... Edmonton D Mike Green missed his fifth game with a knee injury. ... Oilers D William Lagesson and Chicago D Nick Seeler each were healthy scratches for the fourth straight game.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Oilers: host Columbus on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: at Detroit on Friday night.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies