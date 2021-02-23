Defending champ Kerri Einarson, Ontario’s Rachel Homan unbeaten at Tournament of Hearts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Defending champ Kerri Einarson, Ontario’s Rachel Homan unbeaten at Tournament of Hearts

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan, centre, makes a shot against Team Nova Scotia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Rachel Homan and defending champion Kerri Einarson were unbeaten, while Quebec’s rookie team injected intrigue into their pool at the Canadian women’s curling championship Monday.

Homan drew even with Einarson at 4-0 atop Pool A with an 8-3 win over Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers.

Ontario and Canada were the only teams among 18 without a loss Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Story continues below advertisement

Homan is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Before her first game Saturday, the 31-year-old from Ottawa hadn’t thrown a competitive rock since November.

Curling clubs shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Homan had few chances to adapt her delivery to her changing body.

“Definitely taking that much time off when your body is changing is definitely a scary thing,” Homan said after her first game.

The three-time national champion remains determined to play every game of the tournament, however.

“I’m here to play,” Homan said Monday. “I’m excited and feeling really grateful to be on the ice. As long as my body can hold up and handle what we’re doing out there, I’ll be there for all the games.

“I’m super-proud of my team. They’re playing phenomenal in front of me and making my job easy, and sweeping phenomenally. It’s just a lot of fun out there.”

Einarson was idle Monday evening after doubling Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories 8-4 in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a makeup game rescheduled from Saturday when Galusha’s vice Jo-Ann Rizzo was ill.

N.W.T. rebounded at night with a 6-5 win over the MacKenzie Zacharias’s Wild Card Two.

Alberta’s Laura Walker ranked third in Pool A at 3-2 following a 6-4 loss to Beth Peterson’s Wild Card Three.

Galusha and Northern Ontario’s Krysta Burns, who was an 8-7 winner over Yukon’s Laura Eby, were even at 2-2.

The loss to Ontario dropped Nova Scotia to 2-3 alongside Peterson. Zacharias was 1-3 ahead of winless Yukon.

Pool B was more congested with Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges, Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt and Wild Card One skipped by Chelsea Carey tied at 3-1 atop the standings.

Story continues below advertisement

St-Georges handed Carey her first loss of the tournament and pulled Wild Card One back into the pack with an 8-7 victory.

The 2021 Hearts is running in a spectator-free, controlled environment to prevent the spread of the virus.

St-George and her front end of Emily Riley and sister Cynthia St-George are just two years removed from the junior ranks.

They along with vice Hailey Armstrong are taking an unusual Hearts debut in stride.

“We made our goal, honestly, to have fun and make good shots,” Armstrong said. “We want to work well together at our first Scotties and enjoy the experience.”

The top four teams in each pool of nine advance to the championship round starting Friday and carry their records with them.

Story continues below advertisement

The top three from the championship round will be Sunday’s playoff teams, with the No. 1 seed earning a bye to the final.

After losing to six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba in their first ever game at the Hearts, Quebec strung together three straight wins.

“We’re just having fun and we’re living in the moment,” Armstrong said. “We’re just breathing between every shot and just working as a team.”

Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson also contributed to Pool B’s drama by edging Jones 5-4 on Monday.

Manitoba was 2-2, while Saskatchewan pulled even with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Sarah Hill at 2-1.

“To come out after three games two and one, I’m OK with that,” said Anderson.

Story continues below advertisement

Birt recovered from giving up a steal of two in the 10th to St-Georges the previous evening to down Newfoundland’s Hill 12-8.

“We regrouped after last night,” Birt said. “It’s a heartbreaking moment when you lose a game that way, but you also learn so many things from it.”

B.C.’s Corryn Brown collected her first win of the tournament beating Nunavut’s Lori Eddy 11-2 to get to 1-2. New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams and Nunavut were winless in Pool B.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies