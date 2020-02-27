 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Defending champion Kevin Koe one of the headliners in strong Brier field

Gregory Strong
KINGSTON, On.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Skip Kevin Koe releases his first rock during the fourth end of the men's final of the Humpty's Champions Cup against Team Bottcher in Saskatoon, Sask., on April 28, 2019. The defending champ will skip the Canada entry when the main draw begins Saturday at the Leon's Centre.

Matt Smtih/The Canadian Press

With four national men’s curling titles to his credit, Kevin Koe already has a Hall of Fame resume.

Winning another Tim Hortons Brier crown would put his name into the record books.

The defending champ will skip the Canada entry when the main draw begins Saturday at the Leon’s Centre. Koe is one of the headliners in a field that includes top-ranked Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario, home province favourite John Epping of Ontario and two-time champ Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

Koe, who’s currently tied with Ernie Richardson, Randy Ferbey and Kevin Martin, will try to become the first skip to win five Canadian men’s curling titles.

“He’s been to seven Briers and he’s been in six finals,” teammate Ben Hebert said. “That is ridiculous. That’s the stat for me that is the craziest. He’s won four and lost two finals. But to play in seven Briers and get to six finals is a crazy stat.”

Perhaps just as impressive is the fact the 45-year-old skip has won the Tankard with a different third each time.

His first win in 2010 was with Blake MacDonald, Carter Rycroft and Nolan Thiessen. The Rycroft-Thiessen front end was the same for the 2014 victory with Pat Simmons at third.

In 2016, the Calgary skip won with Marc Kennedy at third on a team that included Hebert and Brent Laing. Koe and Hebert won last year with B.J. Neufeld at third and Colton Flasch at second.

“One thing that Kevin always has the knack for is making the big shot and making that big skip shot when you need it,” Hebert said in a recent interview. “He’s obviously been great at those Briers and I hope he can let it rain again this year for us.”

Koe’s current lineup, which is ranked sixth in the country, started play in the 2018-19 season. Kennedy stepped away from the game at that time — he has since returned to play third for Jacobs — while Laing joined Epping’s foursome.

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson skipped Saskatchewan to Brier wins in 1959, ‘60, ‘62 and ‘63. Ferbey won four times in five years (2001, ‘02, ‘03, ‘05) and fellow Albertan Martin was victorious in 1991, ‘97, ‘08 and ‘09.

Koe, who represented Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics, ran the table at last year’s Brier with 13 straight wins. He defeated Brendan Bottcher’s wild-card team 4-3 in an all-Alberta final.

Bottcher is skipping the Alberta side this time around in a strong field that also includes Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson and British Columbia’s Steve Laycock.

“There’s more teams now that are capable of winning a Brier than there probably has been in a number of years,” Gushue said. “Usually when you look at it, there’s probably three or four that are capable of winning. This year there’s probably six, maybe even seven teams that can win, which is great for our game.”

Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen will meet Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., in the play-in game Friday night. The winner will be called Team Wild Card and get the last remaining berth in the 16-team field.

The field is split into two pools for round-robin play, which will continue through Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacobs, Bottcher, Gushue and Gunnlaugson are in Pool A with Nova Scotia’s Jamie Murphy, Quebec’s Alek Bedard, Bryan Cochrane of Prince Edward Island and Nunavut’s Jake Higgs.

Epping, Team Wild Card, Koe, Dunstone and Laycock are in Pool B with New Brunswick’s James Grattan, Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Eight teams will advance to the championship round beginning Thursday. The top four teams will qualify for the Page Playoffs starting March 7.

The semifinal and final are set for March 8.

The Brier winner will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 28-April 5 world men’s curling championship in Glasgow, Scotland. Koe settled for silver at last year’s world playdowns in Lethbridge, Alta.

Kerri Einarson won the Canadian women’s curling championship — the Scotties Tournament of Hearts — last weekend in Moose Jaw, Sask. She will represent Canada at the March 14-22 world women’s curling championship in Prince George, B.C.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies