Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson releases a rock as lead Briane Meilleur, left, and second, Shannon Birchard sweep as they play Nova Scotia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Jan. 30, 2022.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia’s Christina Black 6-3.

Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play.

Sunday’s early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon’s Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (0-2), and Ontario’s Hollie Duncan (0-2) dropped a 7-5 decision to Kerry Galusha of the N.W.T. (1-1).

Afternoon action will see Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville (2-0) take on wildcard Emma Miskew (1-1) and Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick (2-0) battle Nunavut’s Brigitte MacPhail (0-2), while the evening draw features Einarson against St-Georges.

The tournament is being held at the Fort Williams Gardens without fans due to concerns about COVID-19.

The winner will represent Canada at the 2022 Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.