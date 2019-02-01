Denis Shapovalov gives Canada early lead in Davis Cup tie against Slovakia

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov celebrates a point against Slovakia's Filip Horansky during their men's singles match in Bratislava, Slovakia on Feb. 1, 2019. VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov has given Canada an early edge at a Davis Cup tie against Slovakia.

The top Canadian singles player in the tie beat Filip Horansky 6-4, 7-5 in the opening match of the best-of-five, clay-court series on Friday.

It was the first career meeting between the 25th-ranked Shapovalov, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., and the 219th-ranked Horansky.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, an 18-year-old from Montreal, was slated to face Martin Klizan in the second singles match on Friday. Auger-Aliassime is ranked 106th, while Klizan is No. 38

A doubles match and reverse singles matches are scheduled for Saturday.

The winning team will advance to the Davis Cup finals this November in Madrid.