Sports Denis Shapovalov wins second-round match at Open Sud de France

Montpellier, France
The Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov returns the ball to Spain's Marcel Granollers during their round of 16 tennis match at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, southern France, on Feb. 7, 2019.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarterfinals at the ATP Tour’s Open Sud de France.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Marcel Granollers of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (1) on Thursday in a second-round match.

Ranked 25th in the world, Shapovalov won 91 per cent of his points on first serve and didn’t face a single break point against the 111th-ranked Granollers.

Shapovalov got a bye to the second round as one of the top four seeds. He’ll face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a weekend in which he won two matches to lead Canada to a Davis Cup tie victory over host Slovakia.

