Denis Shapovalov wins second-round match at Open Sud de France

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarterfinals at the ATP Tour’s Open Sud de France.
The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Marcel Granollers of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (1) on Thursday in a second-round match.
Ranked 25th in the world, Shapovalov won 91 per cent of his points on first serve and didn’t face a single break point against the 111th-ranked Granollers.
Shapovalov got a bye to the second round as one of the top four seeds. He’ll face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.
The 19-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a weekend in which he won two matches to lead Canada to a Davis Cup tie victory over host Slovakia.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.