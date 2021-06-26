 Skip to main content
Denmark routs Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020, advances to quarter-finals

Mike Corder
Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Associated Press
TOPSHOT - Denmark's players celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 26, 2021.

Still riding a wave of emotion, Denmark won again at the European Championship.

And they won a big one at a stadium that means a lot to them.

The Danes advanced to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 by beating Wales 4-0 on Saturday, getting two goals from Kasper Dolberg exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team’s opening match.

Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and spent several days in the hospital before returning home last week.

Both Eriksen and Dolberg played for Ajax, the team that plays its home matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Much of the crowd of 16,000 was cheering on the Danes, who will next play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals in Baku on Saturday.

“It feels like a home game,” Dolberg said. “This stadium, which is very special to me, it’s fantastic.”

Dolberg, who was given his first start of the tournament by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, scored a goal in each half. Joakim Maehle scored the third in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite added the fourth in injury time.

Dolberg took a pass from Mikkel Damsgaard in the 27th minute and cut infield from the left before curling a right-foot shot into the far corner. He doubled the lead in the 48th minute when he scored with a low shot after Neco Williams’ attempted clearance went straight to him.

Dolberg knows all about scoring in Amsterdam. He found the net 45 times in 119 matches for Ajax from 2016-19 before signing for French club Nice.

Saturday’s strikes brought his tally at the Johan Cruyff Arena to 31, with the other 29 coming for Ajax.

Dolberg became the first Danish player to score at least twice in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal at Euro 2012.

With Wales increasingly ragged, Maehle made it 3-0 with a powerful shot when he had time and space to control the ball and beat Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. Braithwaite’s goal was initially ruled offside but allowed after a video review.

Harry Wilson was sent off in the 90th minute for a foul on Maehle.

Wales had an early chance to take the lead when captain Gareth Bale sent a swerving shot just wide in the 10th minute. He shot wide again two minutes later as he attempted to break an international goal drought that has now reached 15 matches.

Bale was one of Wales’ key players when the team reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 in France.

