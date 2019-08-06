 Skip to main content

Soccer Wayne Rooney returning to England in 2020 as player-coach with Derby County

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Wayne Rooney returning to England in 2020 as player-coach with Derby County

Derby, England
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field in Washington on Aug. 4, 2019.

USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wayne Rooney will join Derby County in January from MLS side DC United, with the former England captain set to continue his playing career while working toward his goal of becoming a manager, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

In a major coup for the second-tier club, Derby said the 33-year-old Rooney had signed an initial 18-month contract with the option of another year and would also work as a coach with the first team and academy.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with,” former Manchester United and Everton striker Rooney said in a statement on Derby’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m looking forward to joining (manager) Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team from the start of January. I’m sure I can make a big contribution... I’m equally excited to begin my coaching career.”

Rooney, who had two years left on his contract at DC United, said he was fully focused on giving his all for the club in the remainder of the season and hoped to deliver an MLS Cup.

“My time in MLS is something I’ll always be proud of... while the decision to move home was a tough one, family is everything to us and we make this change to be closer to the ones we love back in England,” he said.

Rooney, both England and Manchester United’s leading all-time goal scorer, becomes the latest member of the so-called “Golden Generation” of national squad players to take their first steps toward management. He will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Derby’s former boss Frank Lampard and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Lampard has since taken over at his old club Chelsea, having guided Derby to the playoff final last season.

“First and foremost, Wayne is joining us as a player but he will also have coaching responsibilities too,” Derby owner Mel Morris added.

“The commercial opportunities this creates are widespread and significant. On the back of Wayne joining the club, we have been offered a record-breaking sponsorship deal with our principal shirt sponsor, 32Red.”

Story continues below advertisement

Morris said earlier that Rooney’s discussions with Cocu had convinced him to make the switch.

Rooney was an admirer of Louis van Gaal’s coaching methods at Manchester United and believes Cocu can provide a similar learning experience.

“I’m looking forward to working with Wayne... it’s an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch,” Cocu said.

“His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter