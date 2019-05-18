 Skip to main content

Sports Derek Cornelius’s late goal lifts Vancouver Whitecaps to 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri
The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps defenseman Derek Cornelius (13) celebrates with midfielder Lucas Venuto (7) and coaching staff after scoring a goal to tie the game in stoppage time during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on May 18, 2019.

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Vancouver Whitecaps pull level for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps (3-6-4) with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan’s cross.

Sporting KC (2-4-5) took the lead in the 37th minute on Krisztián Németh’s goal, a close-range finish of the rebound off Johnny Russell’s saved attempt. In the 51st minute, Németh was sent off for a reckless challenge against Felipe Martins.

Sporting KC extended its winless streak to seven.

