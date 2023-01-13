Serbia's Novak Djokovic attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 12.PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images

After struggling through the first hour of his final Australian Open tune-up last weekend, Novak Djokovic decided to pitch a fit.

Down a set to Sebastian Korda in the championship match of the Adelaide International, Djokovic began to shriek at his entourage in Serbian.

“Out!” he shouted at them. “Go!”

Djokovic took his seat and kept at it, waving his arms madly. The crowd murmured in confusion. Finally, while cameras tracked them, Djokovic’s brother and his agent slunk out of the court together.

Djokovic came back to win the match. During the trophy speech, now looking very pleased with himself, Djokovic addressed the pair again.

“I would like to thank my team for handling me, tolerating me in the good and bad times. Today, I’m sure they didn’t have such a blast,” Djokovic said. “My brother, Marko, is also here. I don’t see him that much. I appreciate you coming here, Maré. Love you.”

So a guy that you “love” and “don’t see that much” came to your office on take-your-adult-kid-to-work day, and you thanked him by kicking him out of the cafeteria while all your co-workers gawked?

Marko is either a lot more forgiving than most people, or lives in a house his brother bought him. Based on the pained grin plastered on his face as Djokovic saluted him, possibly both.

Through his long career, we’ve seen all sorts of Djokovics. Goofy Djokovic, steely Djokovic, stentorian Djokovic, disconsolate Djokovic, resurgent Djokovic, resplendent Djokovic and snake-oil salesman Djokovic. At 35, this is a whole new Djokovic – heel-turn Djokovic.

Even two years ago, Djokovic did not scream, except at himself. His default when things got hard was a jaunty shrug.

That Djokovic was Roger plus Rafa, sliced with Michael Chang and Pete Sampras. Now they’ve added in a couple of tablespoons of McEnroe and a big heap of Kyrgios to get whoever this is. Someone who’s stopped caring what people think of him.

Who could blame him? Djokovic spent most of 2022 being ritually humiliated by the rest of the world.

A year ago, he flew to Australia after being invited to come. Once on the ground, he was arrested and pushed to the top of the WHO’s Ten Most Wanted list. In the space of a day, the anti-vaccination Djokovic was transformed from world’s best tennis player to world’s leading luddite.

That sort of humiliation can change your outlook. Now that he’s had a few months to think about it, maybe it’s changed Djokovic.

Now he’s back, he’s medically cleared and he’s looking for revenge.

There are other stories at the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday. But none of those work as the elevator pitch for a Sergio Leone film.

A few months ago, 2023 was advertised as a corporate-handover period in men’s tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, had just won a remarkable U.S. Open. He played about a hundred sets in seven matches, and seemed to become his best after midnight local time. Alcaraz has many winning attributes. His greatest is exuding youth in a sport that had become fossilized in athletic middle age.

The storyline was so fetching that no one bothered mentioning that the guy who probably would have won that tournament had been denied entry to the country, because he wasn’t vaccinated. It was a ‘the king isn’t dead, long live the king’ situation.

The matter was put over to be settled in Melbourne.

It is Australia’s loss that that won’t happen now. Alcaraz pulled out last week because of injury. The French Open is too much of a wild card to act as a title bout. If these two are to have an epochal championship fight, it will have to wait until July and Wimbledon.

For now, this Australian Open is about absences. This will be the first major held after the retirements of Roger Federer and (we think) Serena Williams. It will be the first one former No. 1 Simona Halep will miss as part of a drug ban.

But once it starts, it’s about new beginnings. On the men’s side, this means finally trying to get the two remaining olds off their perch. Rafael Nadal hasn’t won a major in – /check notes – seven whole months. He must be finished, right? He’s – /check notes – 36 years old.

Federer went into a long, slow tailspin that Nadal has as yet shown no signs of entering. But when the Swiss was 36, he won two Grand Slams. If Nadal is anywhere close to finished, we’ll have to file that under believing when we’re seeing.

Locally, Canada starts this year off with the usual feeling of hope tempered by experience. Félix Auger-Aliassime ended last year as the best men’s player in the world, but that run of form has not survived the holiday break.

Denis Shapovalov, whose form can tip over for good or ill in the space of a single set, lost in the quarters at Adelaide to Djokovic. Of all the Canadians, he looks the sharpest on his way to Melbourne.

On the women’s side, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez are both fully fit at the same time, which is as rare as a comet’s passing. Andreescu lost her last match by surrendering a dozen consecutive games, so it’s fair to say that expectations are measured.

Elsewhere, all the other top aspirants are jostling. Alcaraz aside, no particular young name jumps to the fore when you hear ‘face of tennis in 2023′. If someone new is going to rule this season, it’s going to be a surprise. Maybe a big surprise.

But if you were taking bets, it would bet on the man on a mission.

Djokovic can’t run the Grand-Slam table unless U.S. vaccine-admission standards change. And at this point, why would they?

That leaves the imperious Serb with seven months to make his point. Based on very early returns, his message to his many critics is ‘Out!’ and ‘Go!’.