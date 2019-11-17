 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Dominik Kahun scores twice, Penguins rout Maple Leafs 6-1

Dan Scifo
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann gets past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo (50) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Associated Press

Dominik Kahun scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Saturday night.

Kahun matched a career-high with three points. Bryan Rust also had a three-point game, with a short-handed goal and two assists.

Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who bounced back from Friday’s 2-1 loss at New Jersey. The Penguins have won three of their last seven games, but have points in seven of their last nine games.

Story continues below advertisement

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for Pittsburgh. Jarry has allowed two or fewer goals in four of five outings.

Jason Spezza scored his second for Toronto. The Maple Leafs lost their fifth straight, their longest skid of the season.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 31 shots for Toronto in his NHL debut.

Pittsburgh played without several key regulars, including captain Sidney Crosby, who is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing successful core muscle surgery on Thursday. Forward Patric Hornqvist missed his sixth game, D Kris Letang sat out his fifth and F Nick Bjugstad also missed after leaving Friday’s loss at New Jersey.

Pittsburgh is 98-55-21 in 174 games without Crosby since the beginning of the 2005-06 season. In 123 games without Crosby, Malkin has 67 goals and 163 points. He has 327 goals and 848 points in 738 games with Crosby.

Guentzel opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with a power-play goal at 6:38 of the first period.

The Penguins had been 1 for 31 with one power-play goal in their previous 13 games prior to Guentzel’s goal. It was their first home power-play goal since Oct. 10, against Anaheim, a 3 for 37 stretch.

Story continues below advertisement

Malkin gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead 2:06 later. Guentzel set up Malkin in the slot and he beat Kaskisuo to the glove side with a wrist shot.

Kahun scored 52 seconds into the second period, giving Pittsburgh a three-goal lead.

Kahun scored his second goal less than four minutes later following a coach’s challenge. Leafs’ defenceman Jake Muzzin tripped Penguins forward Brandon Tanev, sending him crashing into Kaskisuo prior to Kahun’s shot into a partially open net. It was initially ruled no goal, but Pittsburgh challenged and the play was reversed.

McCann gave Pittsburgh a 5-0 lead at 7:28 of the second period. The goal was his 100th NHL point.

NOTES: Pittsburgh put Crosby on injured reserve and recalled Joseph Blandisi from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said before the game Letang and Hornqvist have been skating. … Maple Leafs F Trevor Moore did not play after leaving Friday’s game against Boston with a shoulder injury. … Malkin recorded his 18th multi-point game against the Maple Leafs. In 38 games against Toronto, he has 22 goals and 64 points. … The Penguins have won 10 of their last 14 home games against Toronto. … Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last eight overall at home. … Rust has two goals and seven points in his last five games against Toronto. … The Penguins have killed 20 straight penalties and 26 of their last 27. They have not allowed a power-play goal in nine games.

UP NEXT

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Leafs: Continue a season-long six-game trip Tuesday at Vegas.

Penguins: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter