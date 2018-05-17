Doreen Simmons: The unlikely voice of sumo wrestling

Open this photo in gallery Doreen Simmons is pictured in her residence in Tokyo on May 5, 2009. AFP/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

She was born in England, studied theology and classics at the University of Cambridge, and taught school in Singapore.

Yet Doreen Simmons found a remarkably different world to explore – as an expatriate sumo wrestling expert in Japan, analyzing matches in English for NHK, the country’s public broadcaster, for a quarter-century.

Story continues below advertisement

She adored sumo, the quintessential Japanese sport. She lived in a part of Tokyo known for its sumo stables where wrestlers live, eat and practise. She loved how they tossed salt in the air before their matches as a purification ritual. She prized the sport’s ancient history and its enormous but surprisingly fast athletes in topknots and loincloths.

“It’s a whole world of its own,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in 2016. “Professional sumo is not like anything else. I mean, even sumo wrestling itself is different from almost every other kind because in nearly every other kind you’ll grab your opponent and drag him into yourself, pull him into yourself. Sumo is basically pushing outwards.”

Ms. Simmons, who last worked on television in March, died at home in Tokyo on April 23 at 85, according to St. Alban’s Anglican-Episcopal Church in Tokyo, where she was a congregant.

She was teaching at a British army school in Singapore when she read a newspaper article in 1967 about a 13-year-old wrestler – already quite big, agile and talented – who had been recruited to a stable. She was fascinated. She began to read about sumo, an education that was accelerated when she moved to Japan in 1973 to teach at an international language centre.

“My original interest was in its survival from the past, but after a while I got to know some of the middle-ranking wrestlers, along with some extremely knowledgeable Japanese fans, who fueled my interest,” she said in 2012 in an interview with Vice, which called her the “godmother” of sumo.

Within a decade her sumo immersion paid off. She started writing for English-language magazines and in 1992, NHK hired her for its English-language sumo broadcasts.

“At the beginning, there were three play-by-play men who had experience of broadcasting games like baseball, but their knowledge of basic sumo was newly acquired and pretty limited,” she said in an interview last year with the Daily Express, a British newspaper. “They wanted the color provided by commentators like me who were hired because we were already knowledgeable about some aspect of sumo.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Simmons received the Order of the Rising Sun, one of the Japanese government’s highest honours, last year.

Doreen Sylvia Clarke was born in Nottingham, England, on May 29, 1932. Her father, George, was a civil servant, and her mother, Elsie (Noble) Clarke, was a store manager. As a child, Doreen loved singing and going to the local library to pick out books suited for each member of her family. “I’d get books on stars, planets, myths, legends, pyramids and dinosaurs,” she said in her TEDx talk.

Her favourite sport while growing up was cricket. She attended local matches, her homemade scorecard in hand. She said that she amassed her knowledge of sumo wrestling with the same devotion she had brought to learning about cricket.

After graduating from Girton College at Cambridge, Ms. Simmons trained as a teacher of Latin and Greek at Hughes Hall, a college at Cambridge, and subsequently left England to teach in Singapore.

Ms. Simmons left no immediate family. Her marriage to Bob Simmons ended in divorce.