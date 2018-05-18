Dressed in royal regalia, Winnipeg Jets fan pays homage to Queen

Open this photo in gallery Matt Janzen, aka the Queen, at the Winnipeg Jets’ Whiteout street party with her Royal Guards, Shawn Vidal (C), Ryan Wiebe (L) and Justin Vogt in Winnipeg, May 7, 2018. LYLE STAFFORD/The Globe and Mail

As with so many other sensible notions, the idea to dress as the Queen came to Matthew Janzen as he shared a pint or three with friends.

It was the summer of 2011, a few months before the most recent incarnation of the Jets made their triumphant return to Winnipeg.

“We were a little thin on traditions,” Janzen says. “I was sitting there thinking, and suddenly blurted out, ‘How about the Queen?’

“It would be a way to reunite the old and the new.”

A five-metre by seven-metre portrait of the Queen was displayed inside the old Winnipeg Arena from the time the Jets joined the NHL in 1979 through 1996, the end of their first tenure in the NHL.

The unflattering likeness was beloved by fans but mocked by players. On occasion, they lined up after practice and banged pucks off Her Majesty’s face.

The painting – by billboard artist Gilbert Burch, which replaced a smaller portrait the team displayed when it first joined the World Hockey Association in 1972 – was removed after the Jets left Winnipeg for Phoenix. No accommodations were made for it when the arena the current team plays in was constructed.

“An obscenity,” Janzen says of the lack of respect for the royal image, which, after several years in an Ontario warehouse, returned to Manitoba a few years ago.



The Jets are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL’s Western Conference final. Before Friday night’s Game 4 in Las Vegas, the Knights led the series 2-1. Game 5 is Sunday in Winnipeg.

Open this photo in gallery Matt Janzen at the Winnipeg Jets' Whiteout street party, May 7, 2018. LYLE STAFFORD/The Globe and Mail

Janzen is as much a monarchist as a guy with a good sense of humour. Thus, the willingness to pay homage, in his own unique way, to Canada’s head of state.

Janzen is a school social worker and psychological clinician who just so happens to don a gown, complete with blue sash, white gloves and pearls, and of course a crown at Jets games. His pals Shawn Vidal and Ryan Wiebe dress as the Queens Guards, complete with faux bear-skin hats.

The men are frequent attendees at Jets games, although they don’t dress regally for every game. But when they do, they create a stir every time they take their seats inside the rink, and have been mobbed during the playoffs at street parties in downtown Winnipeg. More than 20,000 fans, most dressed in white, pour into downtown each night a game is played.

The Jets’ web team posted a photo of Janzen and the Royal Guards at a street party in a previous round of the playoffs. The original portrait of the Queen is considered such a significant part of franchise history that it was shown on the scoreboard during last year’s Heritage Classic.

His Majesty and the Royal Guards rented a canopied six-person bicycle and peddled to the street fest before Game 6 of the Jets’ second-round series against the Nashville Predators. They decorated the bicycle first, but took the canopy off because the Royal Guards’ 18-inch-tall hats wouldn’t fit inside.

Once at the bash, they couldn’t move more than a few steps without Jets fans stopping them and asking for pictures. Even heavily armed members of the Winnipeg police tactical unit, on hand for crowd control, posed with them.

Open this photo in gallery The men are frequent attendees at Jets games, although they don’t dress regally for every game. LYLE STAFFORD/The Globe and Mail

A fellow who is not easily embarrassed, Janzen went wardrobe shopping with his friends when the plan was first hatched. Eventually, he settled on a respectable yellow dress acquired through an acquaintance. In its previous life, the garment was employed as a theatre prop.

“I knew we had something as soon as I tried it on,” Janzen says. “The guys were oohing and ahhing.”

He found a white-curly wig that worked, and ordered a tiara online, which was then sewed into the wig. “I was afraid it would go flying if I made a sudden move,” he says.

Janzen borrowed some costume jewellery and a few accessories, such as a bra, from his wife.

HM the Queen and the Royal Guards plan to keep appearing. They aren’t saying when because they prefer it be a surprise.

“There is a wow factor when we show up,” Janzen says.

One year, on opening night, they rode to the game in a horse-drawn carriage. Another time, they walked around in their royal outfits in February.

But Janzen’s homage is apparently unrecognized overseas. He did not receive an invitation to Saturday’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.