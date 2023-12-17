Open this photo in gallery: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby controls the puck along the boards against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena.John E. Sokolowski/Reuters

Since the NHL destroyed the regular season, there is no such thing as appointment viewing any more. The fan experience is tuning in and being mildly surprised by whichever bunch of guys your bunch of guys are playing, knowing that it doesn’t actually matter who wins. Everyone will do it for real in April.

The Maple Leafs had one circle-the-date encounter this year – the Kyle Dubas revenge bout on Saturday night.

After bailing on Toronto, Dubas was meant to pump fresh blood into the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise as president of hockey operations and general manager. Instead, he’s applied the leeches. Crosby & Co. have been dragged upside-down and backward through the first leg of the season.

“In the end, the responsibility falls on me to chart the course on where we’re at and where we’re going,” Dubas said the other day.

He is paid millions of dollars to assemble the team. That’s his whole job – this guy or that guy. If the team is crap, of course that’s on him. Who else’s responsibility could it be?

Was an equipment guy Liquid Paper-ing out names on trade documents before they got run through the fax machine? Why does this require saying out loud?

But by volunteering an incredibly obvious piece of information in this way, Dubas hopes to move people with his George Washington-ness (‘I cannot tell a lie. I did sign Petr Mrazek and Matt Murray’).

Dubas trusts this approach so much that he’s begun sharing its protection with employees.

“As soon as a team doesn’t play to its potential, now it seems that right away the focus shifts to coaching,” Dubas said in the same presser, in a tone of vague incredulity. “I’m not sure why exactly that change has happened, whether it’s social media or what.”

Could it be that the coach’s job is to win, and that failing to fulfill this one demand is received poorly by paying customers?

Actually, you know what, you’re probably right. It’s Elon Musk’s fault.

This pattern played out repeatedly in Toronto when Dubas was Maple Leafs general manager. He would start the season spotted three or four of the best forwards in hockey. He’d make a few moves that turned that raw material into the 1969 Oakland Seals. They’d collapse in the playoffs like a house fire. He’d come out and say, ‘Bummer. That’s on me.’ Everyone would give them a pass.

If Dubas gets bored running a hockey team, he could run a business school on the side. His philosophy is workable, repeatable and teachable: do whatever you’d like, say the buck stops with you, continue passing the buck.

On Saturday night, things went as poorly as they could for Dubas. Toronto started its third-choice goalie and annihilated Pittsburgh, 7-0.

Sometimes, a humiliating loss in a game everyone was watching acts as a revitalizer. The Penguins did not look revitalized afterward. They looked devitalized.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’re all in this together. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Well, no. You don’t. You’re probably getting fired out of this eventually. It’s the guy up top who’ll be left trying to figure it out.

A seven-goal shutout is not a failure of tactics. It’s a collective surrender. It’s a bunch of guys mentally heading home a couple of hours before they leave the ice.

The Penguins had to know how much this game meant to Dubas’s reputation. That they chose this night to put in their worst performance of the season may not tell you anything for sure, but it hints at something.

Dubas’s job in Pittsburgh differs from his one in Toronto in a key aspect – Sidney Crosby.

In Toronto, Dubas inherited nothing. The Leafs were a clapped-out bunch of spare parts when he first arrived. They were more impressive looking, but nearly as useless, when he left. Call his tenure a wash.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are not that team. They have the last transformative figure in the game. Plenty of players – Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, et al – want to be Sidney Crosby. None of them have got anywhere close.

Crosby is starting to look like hockey’s Muhammad Ali – a competitor so great and garlanded that every champ who comes after seems less than. Though he’s 36, Crosby is still viable.

In Toronto, Dubas’s job was managing expectations. In a downward direction, mainly.

In Pittsburgh, he’s managing the decline of the greatest player many fans have ever seen. That’s an actual responsibility.

In Toronto, Dubas was able to nod over in the direction of the players, widen his eyes a bit and everyone would get the hint – ‘Whaddya gonna do with these guys?’

In Pittsburgh, you’ve got the greatest performer of his generation, and a guy in charge who’s never won anything that mattered. So that won’t work.

In Toronto, Dubas could get away with going on and on about how hard winning is. His emphasis suggested that it isn’t just hard, but impossible.

In Pittsburgh, people know that isn’t true. They’ve seen it with their own eyes.

Toronto is an ideal franchise to run because it’s in a zombie hockey town. People there will head in any direction you point them. Just tell them it’s going to work out. When it doesn’t, tell them it wasn’t their fault for believing you.

That’s all Toronto wants to hear. That, though they lose constantly, they are not losers.

How long does that act play in a market that knows there’s a different way of doing things? One in which competence is a job requirement, not some mystic, unclimbable mountain in the Himalayas.

In Toronto, you just had to pull up a podium and say mistily, ‘One day, we’ll get there. I believe that. One day.’

In Pittsburgh, they’ve been there and back. They did it six years ago. Every year it doesn’t happen is someone’s fault, and not Sidney Crosby’s. He’s only got so many more tries at this.

In Pittsburgh, unlike Toronto, putting your hand up and taking the blame does not mean the conversation is over. That’s when the conversation takes a bad turn.