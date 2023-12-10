Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Laurent Dubreuil competes during the 500m men's event of the world championships at Thialf ice arena Heerenveen, Netherlands, on March 3.Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil added to his medal haul this weekend with World Cup gold on Sunday in the men’s 500-metre long track speedskating event.

The Lévis, Que., native won the race in 34.73 seconds. China’s Tingyu Gao (34.79) grabbed silver, while Poland’s Damian Zurek (34.87) earned bronze.

Dubreuil was a silver medallist in Saturday’s race, crossing the finish line in 34.77 seconds. Gao (34.70) earned gold, with Japan’s Wataru Morishigue (34.82) taking bronze.

“It was a really good race and I’m really happy,” Dubreuil said. “My start wasn’t quite as good as yesterday, but I attacked my first corner really well. It was my best lap and my best speed this year. I’m happy when I win a medal, but when I win, I have nothing to say.

“I’m sure there are a few things I could have done better, but when it comes down to it, it’s not a big deal. We'll see about the other races, but today I did what I had to do. It’s a great end to my trip and to the weekend.”

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin picked up a silver medal with 40 points in the women’s mass start on Sunday.

Blondin finished behind Irene Schouten (60) of the Netherlands and ahead of Mia Kilburg-Manganello (20) of the U.S. on the podium.

“I’m happy with today’s outcome,” Blondin said. “Unfortunately a mistake in the final turn with how I set myself up cost me the gold but that’s OK.

“I’ll remember for next time. It was pretty feisty out there today. Unfortunately I don’t think there are enough camera angles for how dirty it can be at times.”

It was Blondin’s second silver of the weekend, having made it to the podium in the women’s team pursuit alongside Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., and Béatrice Lamarche of Quebec City on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.