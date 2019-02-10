Ducks fire coach Randy Carlyle amid losing streak

The Anaheim Ducks have fired coach Randy Carlyle amid a seven-game losing streak.
The Ducks announced Sunday that general manager Bob Murray would take over as interim coach for the remainder of the regular season. Anaheim will name a new coach following the season.
Carlyle, the winningest coach in Ducks history, led Anaheim to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007 and three appearances in the Western Conference Final (2006, 2007, 2017). The Ducks made the playoffs in seven of Carlyle’s eight full seasons with the team. He went 384-256-96 in 736 games with Anaheim.
But the team has struggled of late. Its loss to their Flyers on Saturday night was its 19th in the last 21 games. The Ducks were outscored 37-8 during their skid.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.