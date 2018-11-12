Dwayne Casey says he ‘wouldn’t be human’ if he hadn’t thought about his first game back in Toronto

Dwane Casey said he “wouldn’t be human” if he hadn’t thought about what it will be like to walk onto the Toronto Raptors home floor this week as the visiting coach.

After seven seasons building the Raptors into a playoff contender along with a life for his family in Toronto, Casey will return on Wednesday for the first time since he was fired in the spring.

“It will be different being on that side, and I would be disingenuous to say it’s not going to feel funny,” Casey said by phone from Detroit where he’s the new head coach of the Pistons.

“Any human being worth his salt knows it’ll be a different feeling, a funny feeling. But I think once the game starts and they throw it up, it will be one of 82. And I’m sure it’s going to be the same for the players from the other side too.”

Casey hardly sounded resentful during a wide-ranging conversation about his new life in Michigan, why he chose not to sit out a year, how his Pistons team is similar to the Raptors he inherited in 2011 and what he thinks of the new-look NBA-leading Raptors.

The Raptors fired Casey after a franchise-best 59-win regular season in Toronto, which was followed by a second-round playoff sweep by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. He was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year and then the 61-year-old landed what was reported as the longest and most lucrative contract of his coaching career worth some US$7-million each year for five years.

He takes over a basketball club in Detroit that hasn’t won a playoff round since 2008. They’re 6-6 this season, seventh in the Eastern Conference, and a far cry from the hard-hat, charismatic squad that made a surprising run to an NBA championship in 2004. In the first games of the season, Casey has introduced a style of less rigid play calling and more intuitive decision-making on the floor by players.

Casey said he strongly considered taking the year off to spend time with his family and visit other coaches to improve his craft, but Pistons owner Tom Gores convinced him otherwise. At this stage in his career, Casey said he likes helping others develop as head coaches.

“Mr. Gores made that pitch to me, how I would miss coaching and that I needed to be in coaching, that I’d be empty without it, and he’s right," Casey said. "I don’t know what else I would do, just sitting out and not coaching basketball.”

He also thought he could help the Pistons because the team resembles the Raptors squads he inherited back in 2011 with emerging talents such as DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas.

“We’re almost exactly where we were, a little bit further down the road than we were when I first got to Toronto,” he said. “But more from an offensive standpoint than the defensive standpoint.”

The Pistons are way down the priority list for the average Detroit sports fan right now. Mike Stone, a long-time sports radio host in the city for 97.1 The Ticket WXYT-FM, said fans got a little hope after the team hired Casey.

“People like the fact that he’s not out there yelling at his players like Stan Van Gundy did, and we’re seeing a much more fun style of basketball now,” Stone said. “Even though a real disconnect has grown between the Pistons and fans in recent years, people do view this as a very good hire. How many times do you get to hire the guy who just won Coach of the Year?”

“The players look like they enjoy playing for him,” Stone said. “And he seems like a really genuine person.”

Casey’s family settled in the upscale Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills and his school-aged daughter and son are in a well-known private school. He’s immersing himself in the state’s busy sports scene, having spent a little time with college basketball coaches Tom Izzo of Michigan State and John Beilein at the University of Michigan. He held his team’s training camp on U-M’s campus and chose to have players housed together in Ann Arbor so they could bond throughout the camp.

Casey voiced pride when asked about players he developed in Toronto who he says look now to be “a year older, wiser and better.” Third-year Raptor Pascal Siakam is off to a career-best start in the starting power forward spot, and was named last week’s East player of the week. Casey said he saw this coming from his first workout for Toronto in Buffalo.

“The kid has an NBA motor, and I knew that,” Casey said. “His heart and spirit are in the right place.”

He texted with Kyle Lowry over the summer and said the Raptors star made him a better coach.

“It’s all good with Kyle, and I’m proud of him also, the growth that he’s had, and the all-pro season he’s having so far,” Casey said. “He’s been a great leader for that organization and he’s done a great job in his time there, and a lot of us owe him a lot for what he’s done for that program.”

He emphasized the championship experience that comes with adding Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green as the Raptors have gotten off to a franchise best start. On the success the Raptors are having by starting Serge Ibaka at centre, then subbing in Valanciunas off the bench, Casey noted he, too, tried that briefly in last year’s playoffs to help open up floor space. He added that witnessing the growth of Valanciunas over the years has been “beautiful to see.”

Casey will no doubt get hugs from his former players and a hearty reception from the Toronto fans. He’ll take it all in and then get on with business.

“Those butterflies and that anxiousness,” Casey said, “will go away pretty quick.”