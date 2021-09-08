Edmonton Elks add former L.A. Rams linebacker Derrick Moncrief

Open this photo in gallery Former Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray dives with the ball as he's tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief in Toronto on Oct. 7, 2017. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Elks have beefed up their defence, signing former NFL linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

Moncrief, 28, was cut by Los Angeles last month after splitting the 2020 season between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Oklahoma State alum previously spent three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He tallied 132 tackles, four sacks and five interceptions in 35 career CFL games.

Moncrief joins an Elks defence that has given up 82 points in four games this season, the second most in the West Division.

Edmonton (2-2) is set to play host to the Calgary Stampeders (1-4) on Saturday.