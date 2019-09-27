Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris will miss Ottawa return with upper-body injury

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris throws the ball during a game against the Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 2, 2019. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos star quarterback Trevor Harris will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury tomorrow in Ottawa against the Redblacks.

Logan Kilgore will get the start as the Eskimos (6-7) attempt to break a four-game losing streak. The Redblacks (3-10) have lost six in a row.

Harris, the league’s leading passer this season, will miss his team’s lone appearance this season in Ottawa, where the quarterback played the past three seasons before leaving in free agency.

The Redblacks have said they’ll use both Jonathon Jennings and Dominique Davis at quarterback tomorrow.