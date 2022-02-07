China's Eileen Gu competes during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 8. She won gold, and has two more chances in the coming days.MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Beijing’s Olympic blueprint is pretty simple.

Acquire another Games; repurpose existing facilities to accommodate winter sports; unleash Eileen Gu.

Gu is the gift America (unwillingly) gave China – a California born, raised and trained freestyle skier who arrives here primed for multimedia stardom.

Eighteen years old and ready to take care of all your global billboard needs. Most important, she’s the one who chose China.

Based on first appearances, that plan is working out like a charm.

On her first attempt, and coming from behind, Gu was golden. She won it with a big-air trick that has only been successfully landed twice by a woman, and both times in this competition. You can feel the legend coming together in real time.

Per the requirements of such things, there were formidable obstacles.

Canadian Megan Oldham qualified in first. Gu could only manage fifth. France’s Tess Ledeux laid down the level early and had every chance to win it late.

But sitting third, Gu reeled it back in.

Although it was far from over, the Chinese athlete knew she had it as soon as she did it. For the first time, you saw face masks down in the stands and crowds frothing.

As has been the case in venues everywhere here, the limited crowds on hand only react to Chinese competitors. They have been instructed not to yell, but there seems to be a small exception made for local content.

However, even the Chinese usually must do something athletic to earn a shout. Not on Tuesday. Every time Gu’s face flashed on a screen, roars followed. When she stood at the top of the hill, jutting her hips, mentally running through her flips, people cried out her name. Sometimes sports is just sports. And sometimes it is an event. This was the latter.

How big was this? IOC president Thomas Bach schlepped all the way out to the fringes of the city’s endless downtown to be there. Getting name-checked in the closing ceremony? That’s love. But spending an hour in Beijing traffic? That’s respect.

Gu’s debut arrived at the optimal news moment.

Four days in and everybody’s already tired of yelling about geopolitics. A potential COVID-19 meltdown hasn’t materialized. There is no unspooling multiday outrage to focus on.

So, as it always does, the storyline focus has narrowed onto the sport. Who’s winning what?

Norway needs to win everything to call this a success. Canada, Russia and the United States are in close to the same boat.

All China needs is for Gu to do the business. That would vindicate its billion-dollar party.

Of course Gu’s unveiling was in big air. As Hollywood touches go, this was a bit on the nose.

The big-air facility – a winter waterslide built in a derelict industrial zone – is an awesome venue. Not necessarily in a good way.

Surrounded by decommissioned nuclear-style smokestacks, it’s got a ‘Blade-Runner-before-the-yuppies-moved-in’ vibe. Alluring and vaguely horrifying, it may be the most 21st-century sports setting in the world.

Big air itself is the prototype ‘new’ Olympic sport. Visually impressive; a lot of fun; more than a bit silly. It’s sports for people who don’t have much patience for sports. When it’s done well, it’s gobsmacking. Done wrong, it’s cringeworthy. Both things are highly watchable.

Like American Darian Stevens said into the camera after blowing a run: “You gotta go big in big air.” It is difficult to picture a high-jumper saying the same thing after landing on his head.

Gu has two more chances at gold in the coming days. As her Olympics goes, so does the country she represents. If she emerges from this as the face people remember of Beijing, the medal count doesn’t matter.

With one gold in the bag, whatever comes next is only building on the legend. It’s first impressions that matter most at an Olympics.

From a brand perspective, and however this turns out, Gu will still be the ur-modern athlete. Used to be, that meant you were really good at running/throwing/scoring. Not any more.

Ask Mike Trout. He’s probably the best baseball player who ever lived, and you couldn’t pick him out of a three-man lineup at spring break in Fort Lauderdale.

These days, you need a full array of interests and entry points in order to diversify your content creation.

Watch Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris work a mixed-zone. He may be freezing and tired and, sure, he’s not the gold medallist, but nobody is hitting his marks harder.

Still chipper; still delivering the same practised punchlines; still pumping his sponsors’ tires. That is modern athletics.

Gu isn’t just the entire package. She’s the manufacturer and the delivery system. She has the quality, the look and the polish, without any dangerous tendency to run off script.

Her CV is so perfect – a bilingual best-in-class who’s a fashion influencer, a would-be supermodel, a goofy tomboy and a Stanford STEM freshman – that you suspect she was lab-generated.

If you ask Gu why she switched America for China, you’ll get a boilerplate answer about “the opportunity to inspire millions of young people where my mom was born.”

Yes, of course. What tween doesn’t see an attractive stranger doing backflips on skis and think, ‘Maybe I can be president!’ Girl power is no longer a cultural movement. It’s a sales strategy.

The actual reason Gu jumped national boats is pretty obvious. According to reports, she already earns in the region of US$20-million annually through Chinese sponsorships. And she hasn’t done anything yet. A good Olympics puts her business plan on turbo.

All she has to do is win again, and then not say anything anyone can wrap an outraged headline around.

So far, so good. One down. Conquering the whole world still to go.