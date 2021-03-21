 Skip to main content
Einarson and Gushue beat Wasylkiw and Konings at mixed doubles curling championship

Calgary
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue broke a deadlock with points in the sixth and seventh ends to defeat Shane Konings and Lauren Wasylkiw 7-5 in the 13th draw of the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The teams were tied at 5-5 after five ends of play. Wasylkiw and Konings took a 3-2 lead before Einarson and Gushue scored three in the fourth end. Wasylkiw and Konings then scored two of their own in the fifth to tie the game.

The Einarson-Gushue duo then scored once in the sixth and added another in the seventh to give them a two-point advantage.

Einarson and Gushue’s record now improves to 3-1 at the mixed doubles championship, good for third in their pool. Einarson is coming off a second consecutive victory at the national women’s curling championship in Calgary last month.

Earlier in the afternoon, Marc Kennedy and Val Sweeting defeated Catlin Schneider and Shannon Birchard.

The Kennedy-Sweeting duo earned in the game-winning point in the an extra end to secure their third victory at the championship while remaining undefeated. Schneider and Birchard are now 2-12-1.

In the morning, defending champions Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 7-3.

The Peterman-Gallant duo scored three points in the third end and added a deuce in the sixth end.

Both teams were left with 2-1 records in Pool A. Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding led at 3-0.

The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs on Tuesday. The gold-medal game is set for Thursday.

The winners earn $50,000 and will represent Canada at the world championship if the World Curling Federation names a date and location for the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.

