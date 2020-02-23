 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Einarson wins way into Tournament of Hearts final, downs Jones 6-4

Donna Spencer
Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville (left) looks on as Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan lines up a shot during the 3 vs 4 Page playoff at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Saturday, February 22, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson advanced to the Canadian women’s curling championship final with a 6-4 win over the Jennifer Jones wild-card team Saturday.

In an all-Manitoba playoff between the tournament’s top two playoff seeds, Einarson earned an express trip to Sunday evening’s championship game.

Winnipeg’s Jones must beat Ontario’s Rachel Homan in Sunday’s semifinal to gain a rematch for the title.

Story continues below advertisement

Homan defeated Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 9-5 in the playoff between the third and fourth seeds.

Einarson reached the Hearts final in 2018 with a wild-card team and lost to Jones in Penticton, B.C.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner represents Canada at next month’s world championship in Prince George, B.C., and returns to next year’s Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies