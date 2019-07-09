 Skip to main content

Elia Viviani wins first Tour de France stage of his career

Elia Viviani wins first Tour de France stage of his career

NANCY, France
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the fourth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France in Nancy, France, on July 9, 2019.

JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images

Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.

Viviani made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy, using his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan and claim the fourth stage of the three-week race.

The 213.5-kilometre flat route from Reims to Nancy did not pose any major difficulty and was a perfect opportunity for sprinters to get a stage win.

Julian Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear the yellow jersey in five years after his solo victory in Stage 3, kept the overall lead.

