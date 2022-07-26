Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan kicks the ball during first half CFL action against the BC Lions, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on July 20, 2019.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Elks acquired national punter Jon Ryan from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday.

Hamilton will receive a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2023 draft in exchange.

Ryan, of Regina, had signed with the Tiger-Cats on July 10.

The 40-year-old played 28 games over the last two CFL seasons (2019, 2021) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ryan started his professional career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before spending 12 seasons in the NFL, where he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.